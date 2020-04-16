Thursday, April 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA’s Curiosity continues Mars expedition as team behind the rover works from home due to Coronavirus

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said from 20 March none of the team members were present at its Southern California Lab.


FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 17:47:59 IST

Most companies around the world have asked their employees to work from home and maintain social distancing which will help restrict the spread of COVID-19 infection. A similar protocol is being followed by NASA for its team behind the Curiosity Mars rover.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said from 20 March none of the team members were present at its Southern California Lab where the mission is based. “It was the first time the rover's operations were planned while the team was completely remote,” the space agency said in a blog.

NASA’s Curiosity continues Mars expedition as team behind the rover works from home due to Coronavirus

The Mars Rover team is doing the same job that it does in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory by holding several video conferences at once. Image: Pixabay

Two days after the team sent commands to the Curiosity Mars rover, it drilled a rock sample at a location called Edinburg, the blog added.

They then decided to go completely remote and headsets, monitors and other equipment were distributed.

“We’re usually all in one room, sharing screens, images, and data. People are talking in small groups and to each other from across the room,” said Alicia Allbaugh who leads the team.

The Mars Rover team is doing the same job that it does in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory by holding several video conferences at once. They sometimes even connect with each other on messaging apps.

The blog noted that the process requires extra effort to make sure they understand one another.

Allbaugh said that she has been monitoring around 15 chat channels at all times and juggling more than she normally would.

“We’re presented with a problem and we figure out how to make things work. Mars isn’t standing still for us; we’re still exploring,” Allbaugh added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Health more important than economy': Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma says coronavirus lockdown must be lifted in phased manner

Apr 11, 2020
'Health more important than economy': Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma says coronavirus lockdown must be lifted in phased manner
As 21-day coronavirus lockdown enters final week, Assam govt plans staggered entry of travellers; entry permits to be issued

NewsTracker

As 21-day coronavirus lockdown enters final week, Assam govt plans staggered entry of travellers; entry permits to be issued

Apr 07, 2020
Hangouts Meet is now renamed as Google Meet, will aim at safer work video calls

Hangouts Meet

Hangouts Meet is now renamed as Google Meet, will aim at safer work video calls

Apr 09, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala government allows conditional entry of pregnant women and people seeking treatment to state

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala government allows conditional entry of pregnant women and people seeking treatment to state

Apr 16, 2020
Life after lockdown Part 1: How to go back to work

Life after lockdown Part 1: How to go back to work

Apr 07, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Patient booked for attempt to murder after spitting on doctor in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Patient booked for attempt to murder after spitting on doctor in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli

Apr 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020