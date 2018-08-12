Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 August, 2018 12:12 IST

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

The new, 60-minute launch window opens at 1.01 pm (IST) for the Parker Solar Probe.

Take two.

After a last-minute technical problem forced NASA to postpone by 24 hours the launch of its first mission to explore the Sun, the agency plans to try again on Sunday.

The new, 60-minute launch window opens at 1.01 pm (IST) for the Parker Solar Probe, a $1.5 billion unmanned spacecraft that aims to get closer than any human-made object in history to the center of our solar system, if all goes according to plan.

You can watch the live stream here:

The probe is designed to plunge into the Sun's mysterious atmosphere, known as the corona, coming within 6.16 million kilometers of its surface during a seven-year mission.

It is protected by an ultra-powerful heat shield that can endure unprecedented levels of heat, and radiation 500 times that experienced on Earth.

The car-sized probe is designed to give scientists a better understanding of solar wind and geomagnetic storms that risk wreaking chaos on Earth by knocking out the power grid.

Illustration of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. Image: NASA

Illustration of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. Image: NASA

Saturday's scrub was caused by a helium gas sensor that surpassed a launch limit on the Delta IV-Heavy rocket, United Launch Alliance said.

The weather forecast was expected to be about 60 percent favorable for launch, according to ULA.

With inputs from AFP

