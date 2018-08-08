Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 08 August, 2018 16:27 IST

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

NASA is poised to launch a $1.5 billion spacecraft on a brutally hot journey toward the Sun.

NASA is poised to launch a $1.5 billion spacecraft on a brutally hot journey toward the Sun, offering scientists the closest-ever view of our strange and mysterious star.

After the Parker Solar Probe blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on 11 August, it will become the first spacecraft ever to fly through the Sun's scorching atmosphere, known as the corona.

Understanding how the corona works will help scientists anticipate dangerous space weather storms, which can disrupt the power grid on Earth.

"It's of fundamental importance for us to be able to predict space weather much the way we predict weather on Earth," explained Alex Young, a solar scientist at NASA.

The corona is a "very strange, unfamiliar environment for us."

'Touch the Sun'
The unmanned probe is named after Eugene Parker, the 91-year-old pioneering solar astrophysicist, and the US space agency has coined it as the first mission to "touch the Sun."

It will actually skim by at a distance of 6.16 million kilometres above the Sun's surface.

Mission managers say that may sound like a lot but is really quite a close shave, given the sweltering conditions out there.

The Sun-facing side of the probe will endure temperatures of about 1,370 Celsius.

Parker-solar-probe

The spacecraft is protected by a heat shield that will keep it closer to room temperature, about 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Speeding by at a pace of 4,30,000 miles per hour will make it "the fastest human-made object," said project scientist Nicky Fox of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

Over the course of its seven year mission, the spacecraft aims to pass through the corona 24 times, which Fox said makes for an "incredibly daring journey."

Why the corona?
Unlike a campfire, which feels hottest at the source, the heat from the Sun gets more intense further away from its surface.

"As we go from the surface of the Sun, which is 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and move up into the corona, we find ourselves quickly at millions of degrees," he said.

NASA calls this mismatch "the coronal heating problem," and hopes the Parker Solar Probe will solve the mystery of why the corona reaches temperatures of up to 10 million degrees Fahrenheit.

Fox said scientists have already studied the corona "every way imaginable," and a closer look is now needed.

"We need to get into this action region, where all of these mysteries are actually occurring."

Heat shield
The probe is protected by a 11.43-centimeter-thick carbon-composite shield, built to withstand 500 times the Sun's radiation on Earth.

A series of instruments on board the spacecraft will measure the magnetic and electric fields, plasma waves and high energy particles.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

There is also a white light imager, taking pictures of what the spacecraft is about to "plow through," said Fox.

"The goal is to have the instruments on all the time but the prime science gathering for us is about 11 days," she told reporters ahead of the launch.

A 45-minute launch window opens on Saturday at 3.48 am (0748 GMT).

Awaiting liftoff, the car-sized probe is already packed on to the Delta IV-Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Parker Solar Probe

Parker Solar Probe: NASA is ready to launch its first mission to the Sun

Aug 02, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Space Talk

Postcards from space: Why do photographs clicked in space have no stars behind?

Jul 31, 2018

Blue Origin

Blue Origin rocket programme adds hundreds of engineers as space race accelerates

Aug 05, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

science

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

Genetics

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

Aug 08, 2018

Physics

'Hydraulic jump' observed by Leonardo da Vinci finally finds an explanation

Aug 08, 2018

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Aug 08, 2018