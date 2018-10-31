Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 21:46 IST

NASA satellite images show widespread stubble burning across parts of North India

Stubble burning in parts of northern India could be the reason behind Delhi air quality deterioration.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday released recent satellite images from NASA showing widespread stubble burning across north India.

"I have consistently maintained that crop residue (stubble) burning in parts of northern India leads to severe deterioration in air quality in Delhi-NCR...the latest photographs from NASA proves it beyond doubt," Hussain said in a statement.

Representational image. International Space Station.

Representational image. International Space Station.

Referring to meteorological reports, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ballimaran said that the prevailing conditions in north India are "less favourable for dispersal of pollutants" due to moderate ventilation index and low wind speed.

"The surface winds are predominantly calm, coming from the northwest are likely to remain the same for next two days. The mist will occur in next three days," he said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

NewsTracker

Petrol pumps in Delhi to remain shut today in protest against AAP govt's refusal reduce VAT on fuel

Oct 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Rakesh Asthana case, says it turned agency into a 'national disgrace'

Oct 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Opposition demands sacking of Punjab minister over 'inappropriate' text to woman official, Amarinder Singh says matter resolved

Oct 24, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Ill-effects of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana not limited to Delhi or NCR; it grips entire country, impacts climate system

Oct 25, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP's Manoj Tiwari offers to donate Rs 1,11,100 to Aam Aadmi Party if Arvind Kejriwal clears Delhi Metro Phase IV

Oct 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Arvind Kejriwal visits Delhi households to collect donations for AAP, says people are 'very happy' with state government

Oct 21, 2018

science

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

Diwali Gifts for Kids

10 Science kits and games that kids and parents will love as Diwali gifts

Oct 31, 2018