Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA finds Mercury's inner solid core to be nearly the same size as Earth’s core

Some scientists compare Mercury to a 'cannonball' as its metal core fills nearly 85% of the volume.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 14:49:45 IST

Have you ever wondered what would be inside the smallest planet in our solar system, Mercury? Well, scientists have. And after much wondering, NASA scientists might have finally cracked the answer.

Mercury and Earth's Moon have always seen to be closely related because of their surface is heavily cratered and old, but unlike the moon, the scientists now have strong evidence that the planet has a large and solid metallic core.

The evidence hints at Mercury's solid inner core being roughly the same size as Earth’s inner core.

You might be wondering how one gets the answer to what's inside a planet without even touching down, or landing, on it? NASA states that this can be done by observing "the way the planet spins" and then measuring how the "spacecraft orbits it — very, very carefully." This is exactly what the NASA planetary scientists did.

Antonio Genova, an assistant professor at the Sapienza University of Rome who led the research while at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center along with his team used several observations from the MESSENGER (Mercury Surface, Space Environment, GEochemistry and Ranging) mission to probe the interior of Mercury. They looked mainly at the planet’s spin and gravity.

NASA finds Mercurys inner solid core to be nearly the same size as Earth’s core

A graphical representation of Mercury’s internal structure. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

"Mercury’s interior is still active, due to the molten core that powers the planet’s weak magnetic field, relative to Earth's. Mercury’s interior has cooled more rapidly than our planet's. Mercury may help us predict how Earth’s magnetic field will change as the core cools," Genova said in a statement.

Some scientists compare Mercury to a "cannonball" because its metal core fills nearly 85 percent of the volume of the planet. It is estimated to be about 2,000 kilometres wide, making up about half of Mercury’s entire core which is 4,000 kilometres wide. In contrast, Earth’s solid core is about 2,400 kilometres across, taking up a little more than a third of this planet’s entire core.

The scientists collected and put together all the information from various fields and also through data which has been collected by MESSENGER which orbited closer and closer to Mercury's surface over the course of its mission.

The MESSENGER was used to determine "the gravitational anomalies and the location of its rotational pole, which allowed scientists to understand the orientation of the planet."

There were radar observations even made from Earth in 2007 which proved some of Mercury's core to be liquid-molten, but did not give a clear picture of whether a solid core was lurking underneath.

Such accurate measurements of Mercury’s spin and gravity were said to be made possible only due to sending of spacecrafts to other worlds as they were not possible to be made from Earth.

"Every new bit of information about our solar system helps us understand the larger universe," Genova said in the statement.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away
Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon

Asteroid Impact

Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon

Apr 18, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
NASA's Cassini help scientists describe methane lakes, landscape on Saturn's Titan

Titan's Methane Lakes

NASA's Cassini help scientists describe methane lakes, landscape on Saturn's Titan

Apr 16, 2019
Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Earth

NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Apr 17, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizza

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizza

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Earth day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019