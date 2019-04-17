Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Flowers in bloom, colourful insects, furry friends, crashing waves, puffy clouds & more are welcome.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 09:07:42 IST

With Earth Day less than a week away on 22 April, American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has invited people to celebrate the planet through a #PictureEarth contest.

Photographers — whether you're a professional, an amateur, or someone who cares little for "photography" — are invited to share images of the life, natural beauty or motion around them. For inspiration, NASA's blogpost announcing the contest said the contest will welcome "blooming flowers, ancient trees, colourful insects, furry and feathered animals, crashing waves, molten lava, puffy clouds, frozen ice, and warm sunlight," among other things in nature.

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

An Earth Day montage for some inspiration. Image courtesy: NASA

How do you #PictureEarth?

NASA wants contestants to capture anything in nature that can answer:

What makes your location on Earth special?

Where is the colour of our living planet seen?

Is there a texture or pattern in your surroundings?

What makes Earth our home in the vast universe?

The photographs can be shared with "#PictureEarth" on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on 22 April along with the photo location to qualify. NASA plans to then showcase the best of the lot in videos and composite images of natural beauty from around the world.

"Our satellites and instruments #PictureEarth daily. Some take visible light photos, much like your camera. Others peer into the infrared, microwave and radio spectrums, which our human eyes can’t see," the blogpost reads. "Each satellite picture reveals a small detail of the land, water, atmosphere, and life on Earth...a single brushstroke in the masterpiece that is our home planet."

And now NASA is turning to you and me to add pieces to its super-massive photo puzzle of our Planet Earth.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Mars Missions

NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Apr 15, 2019
NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019

science

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019