NASA announces SpaceX's no-load rocket test has been pushed back to 2 March

SpaceX in November won authorization from US officials to put nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit.

Agence France-Presse Feb 07, 2019 10:40:32 IST

NASA announced Wednesday that SpaceX's no-load rocket test has been pushed back to March 2 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA has made SpaceX and Boeing responsible for transporting astronauts starting this year.

An artistic representation of SpaceX's BFR rocket. Image courtesy: SpaceX

SpaceX uses its Falcon 9 rocket, at the top of which is fixed a Dragon capsule specially designed to accommodate astronauts. This capsule is meant to take astronauts to the International Space Station.

Before launching with humans aboard, however, SpaceX must perform a no-load mission. It was originally set for early January and the date of March 2 is not set in stone. Any technical glitch still could postpone the test.

If all goes well, the first manned flight is scheduled for July 2019.

At Boeing, the no-load test will not take place until April, with a manned mission starting in August.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX makes most of its money from multibillion-dollar contracts with NASA and satellite launches.

SpaceX in November won authorization from US officials to put nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit in order to boost cheap, wireless internet access by the 2020s.

Serial entrepreneur Musk has risen to prominence with a series of ambitious ventures, especially Tesla, which has boosted production of its Model 3 electric car and has continued to enjoy strong demand for the vehicle.

 

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


