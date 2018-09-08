Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 08 September, 2018

ISRO's NaVIC to seep into mobiles by next year, scientist reveals at Space Expo

Mobile phone manufacturers are not obligated to use the navigation system, a senior official said.

Mobile phones may have the NaVIC system, a home-grown GPS, as early as next year, a senior ISRO scientist said Friday, 7 September at the Bangalore Space Expo 2018.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Space Expo, Nilesh Desai, Deputy Director of the ISRO's Space Applications Center, Ahmedabad said some mobile companies are working on having the NaVIC system in their handsets.

"It will be (mobile phones with NaVIC) available as early as 2019," he said.

Representative image. Image courtesy: Indian Defense Update

Requesting anonymity, another Indian Space Research Organisation scientist said a Taiwanese company is working on building a chip that can have the NaVIC system in mobile phones.

However, Desai said asking mobile phone companies to have the NaVIC system may not be compulsory as there is no law in the country that mandates it.

"We don't have such law. Russia has made it compulsory to have their navigation systems in mobile phones in their countries," he said.

Russia has developed Glonass.

