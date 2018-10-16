Editor's note: The following is the second in a three-part series about the significance of the recently published UN IPCC Special report, with a focus on impacts in and around the Indian subcontinent.

Here, we ask the obvious — and critical – questions.

Is there hope to limit temperature rise to 1.5ºC?

What will it take?

Is it possible to cap temperature rise at 1.5ºC?

Scientifically, yes, according to the IPCC report.

At present, the global average temperature rise is about 1ºC above the pre-industrial levels.

However, the world’s oceans have absorbed a lot of the additional heat trapped by greenhouse gases, whose temperature has not yet responded fully on account of its large heat capacity. This means that an additional temperature rise is already “locked in” – and will manifest in the next few years.

The report makes two important points:

Global temperatures are unlikely to rise by 1.5ºC due only to greenhouse gases emitted until today. This gives reason for hope: if we commit to extremely steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, we can stay below the 1.5ºC limit. On the flip side, at current emission rates, temperatures are rising at about 0.2ºC/decade. If we continue along this path, it is probable that we will lock in a global rise of 1.5ºC by 2030 and hit 1.5ºC between 2030 and 2050.

What is the scale of action that will be required?

One that is an immense, and an unprecedented global challenge.

The report has studied four detailed strategies for emissions reduction that would give us a fighting chance of stabilizing temperatures around 1.5ºC by 2100.

Even the pathway with most flex requires reaching net zero annual emissions in 2055.

In other words, we have 35 years to reach net zero (annual) greenhouse emissions from present levels — levels we have reached after 140 years of exponentially increasing emissions since the industrial era began around 1880.

Yet, the IPCC’s analysis finds that reductions of this scale are, in fact, technically possible.

Several combinations involving a massive uptick in the use of clean energy and reduction in fossil fuels, shifts towards sustainable consumption patterns, afforestation and (relatively untested) Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology could deliver the required emissions cuts.

Action we can take as individuals

Some of these actions pertain to us, as individuals, making lifestyle changes: reducing our use of ACs, private transport and flights, meat consumption, use of multiple devices etc.

The imperative of system wide action

However, climate change is a systemic problem intimately related to an economic system that demands infinitely rising exponential growth for prosperity.

Since our industrial era growth has been closely linked to the use of limited physical resources such as fossil energy, metals, minerals and water, the ultimate solution to climate change can only be delivered by global political consensus and system scale transformations.

As the report eloquently states:

Limiting global warming to 1.5°C … would require rapid and far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban and infrastructure (…), and industrial systems (…). These systems transitions are unprecedented in terms of scale, but not necessarily in terms of speed, and imply deep emissions reductions in all sectors, a wide portfolio of mitigation options and a significant upscaling of investments in those options.

Some limitations of the report

There are five chapters in the IPCC report written by scientists and a separate concise summary meant for politicians and policy-makers.

The latter is a consensus document that was arrived at through negotiations among the scientists and diplomats at a meeting in October 2018 in South Korea.

Interestingly, the summary for policymakers drops some important points made in the scientific chapters. For example, Chapter 3 states:

“Temperature had a positive and statistically significant effect on outmigration over recent decades in 163 countries, but only for agricultural-dependent countries (…). A 1°C increase in temperature in the International Migration Database of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was associated with a 1.9 percent increase in bilateral migration flows from 142 sending countries and 19 receiving countries, and an additional millimeter of precipitation was associated with an increase in migration by 0.5 percent (…).”

For perspective, Mumbai’s average rainfall is about 2000 millimeters each year.

Surprisingly, this consequential point finds no mention in the Summary for Policymakers raising questions whether the political sensitivity of the issue of climate refugees may have prompted the omission.

Secondly, although the report dwells on the issue of equity and reduction in inequality, it does little to analyse the viability of the current resource-intensive consumption-centric neoliberal market economy that maximises profit at all costs.

In summary

Limitations notwithstanding, this is an excellent and extremely important report covering every aspect of the science, the impacts and pathways of mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

Its message is both simple and clear:

Even a small additional rise in global temperature leads to disproportionate negative impacts in almost every conceivable dimension measuring human and nature’s health

We are almost, but not completely, out of time to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C

With firm political will and international cooperation, it is yet technically possible to pull back from the brink. The report tells us what needs to be done. The ball is now firmly in our court.

The author is a physicist and climatologist.