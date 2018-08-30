Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 13:45 IST

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Sivan invites private players to help with control & tracking tech, launchpad preparation and so on

India’s first manned mission to space has now been moved up to a December 2021, according to media reports from a press conference on the upcoming Bangalore Space Expo on Wednesday.

The ambitious new target for the Gaganyaan mission is now set for the end of December 2021 or January 2022. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Kailasavadivoo  Sivan explained that the agency wants a “margin in case there are glitches” to still be able to meet the original 2022 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports said.

Following are the finer details Sivan spoke about at the conference.

Developing and testing new technology

A series of critical tests are still pending before the first ISRO's Human Spaceflight Programme (HSP) puts 'gaganauts' in space. Technologies developed for the HSP — importantly, the crew module and life-support systems — will be tested in two unmanned missions.

According to The Times of India, ISRO is yet to develop some of the mission's critical components like the service module (part of the spacecraft that houses support systems for spacecraft operations) and the orbital module (part of the spacecraft used only in orbit and detaches from the spacecraft before re-entry). Sivan disclosed that the first of these missions will be in December 2020, and the second in June 2021.

Gaganauts and the selection process

Sivan has previously said that ISRO has the capability to carry a three-man team to space and keep them there for seven days, but clarified that the final numbers will only see the light of day closer to the mission date, the report added.

On the criteria for selection of astronauts, Sivan said that they would be chosen from among the ISRO and Indian Air Force, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Partnerships with the private sector

Sivan encouraged the private manufacturing and chemicals industry to partake in the process, and help the agency meet its infrastructural and systems requirements for the mission’s new and tighter deadline. He said, “We need huge facilities like mission control, tracking, launchpad preparations and so on, where industry must work continuously,” the report quoted him as saying.

Partnering with other space-faring nations

When asked about seeking help from countries that have successfully sent people to space, Sivan said that “it is always wiser” to do so — not just for training, but even otherwise

“It will help prevent learning through trial-and-error, and help us meet the tight schedule,” he was quoted as saying.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

ISRO

India's mission to put man in space will create 15,000 new jobs: ISRO chief

Aug 15, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

India's first manned mission now scheduled for a 2021 launch: ISRO Chief

Aug 30, 2018

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018