Indo-Asian News Service 30 August, 2018 12:51 IST

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

The 3-day conference over space tech will bear the theme "Creating dynamism in Indian space ecosystem"

India will be hosting the sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo in the tech capital from 6 to 8 September, a top official said on Wednesday.

"The space expo on 6-8 September brings the industry and space agencies from various countries on one platform allowing to explore business opportunities," said S Rakesh, managing director of Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

At a time when the global space industry is growing with increasing number of private players, it is important for the industry to understand the scope of business in the sector, Rakesh told reporters in Bengaluru.

The biennial space expo, which was started in 2008, is held jointly by the ISRO, Antrix and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). Image: ISRO

The three-day conference over space technologies with the theme "Creating dynamism in Indian space ecosystem" is expected to have about 100 exhibitors, 50 speakers and 600 delegates from various countries including France, Russia and the West Asian region, among others.

"Representatives and heads of space agencies from France, Russia and Taiwan will also take part in the event," CII vice-president Vikram Kirloskar added.

The expo allows the industry to explore the technologies behind satellite production, design and development of launch vehicles.

With Indian space agency aiming for two launches a month ahead, there is a need for the industry to play a larger role in understanding the business, stressed Rakesh.

The platform will feature panel discussions by the industry and space experts on Indian space ecosystem, launch vehicles — opportunities for industry, space transportation and space infrastructure.

The expo will also have a dedicated zone for India's proposed maiden manned space mission — Gaganyaan, ISRO chairman K Sivan said.

Of the $330 billion worth global space market, India's share is only about one per cent, which it aims to increase by stepping up its number of launches, Rakesh added.

