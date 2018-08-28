Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 28 August, 2018 15:29 IST

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

GSLV Mk III, the three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle, will be used to launch Gaganyaan.

India's first manned space flight Gaganyaan — is expected to send three persons into the space for seven days and the spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 kilomteres.

Giving details of the programme at a press conference in New Delhi, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said GSLV Mk III, the three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle, will be used to launch Gaganyaan as it has the necessary payload capability.

He said two unmanned Gaganyaan missions will be undertaken prior to sending humans.

Representational image. Image courtesy: ISRO

Representational image. Image courtesy: ISRO

"The total programme is expected to be completed before 2022 with the first unmanned flight within 30 months. The mission will aim to send a three-person crew to space for a period of seven days. The spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 km. The programme is expected to cost less than Rs 10,000 crore," Singh said.

The Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address. He had said that by 2022 or even before that, some of the young boys and girls will unfurl the Tricolour in space.

Singh said the complex programme will truly be a national endeavour with the participation of ISRO, academia, industry as well as other government and private agencies as stake holders.

"The mission will make India the fourth nation in the world to launch a Human Spaceflight Mission," Singh said.

To accelerate the programme, ISRO may consider seeking collaborations with space agencies from friendly countries and advanced space programmes, he said.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

ISRO

India's mission to put man in space will create 15,000 new jobs: ISRO chief

Aug 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Space Travel

National effort needed for making advanced materials for space missions: ISRO chief

Aug 23, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

Gaganyan

Sending Indians to space isn’t a new idea, but Modi has now fast-tracked the project

Aug 16, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

Antibiotic Resistance

Scientists explain strange behaviour of gut bacteria resistant to TB drugs

Aug 28, 2018