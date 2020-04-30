Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Hubble Space Telescope captures sharpest images of the disintegration of the comet Atlas

The comet was discovered on 29 December last year by the ATLAS robotic astronomical survey system.


FP TrendingApr 30, 2020 07:49:30 IST

The Hubble space telescope stood witness to the comet Atlas shattering into pieces on its journey towards the Sun. NASA subsequently published a detailed note on the breaking up of the comet.

The comet was discovered on 29 December last year by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) robotic astronomical survey system.

NASA says the telescope spotted about 30 fragments on 20 April and 25 pieces on 23 April.

Hubble Space Telescope captures sharpest images of the disintegration of the comet Atlas

This image taken by HUbble provide the sharpest views yet of the breakup of the solid nucleus of the comet. Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI and D. Jewitt (UCLA)

"Their appearance changes substantially between the two days, so much so that it's quite difficult to connect the dots," said David Jewitt, professor of planetary science and astronomy at UCLA, Los Angeles. He led one of two teams that took pictures of the comet with the telescope.

Jewitt added that he is not sure if the appearance changes “because the individual pieces are flashing on and off as they reflect sunlight or different fragments appear on different days.”

Quanzhi Ye, the leader of a second Hubble observation team, said it is an interesting event as they happen rarely (once or twice in a decade) and mostly comets that break up are too dim to see.

Astronomers believe that the crisp images provided by Hubble may yield new clues to the breakup.

“The disintegrating comet was approximately 146 million kilometres from Earth when the latest Hubble observations were taken,” says NASA.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched on 24 April 1990, thirty years ago. Over the years, it has become one of the space agency’s longest-living observatories.

The first major optical telescope to be placed in space, Hubble played a key role in the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the accelerating expansion of the cosmos.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

hubble telescope

NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday

Apr 25, 2020
NASA's longest living observatory — Hubble space telescope celebrates its 30th birthday
Cosmic Reef: NASA releases an image of a blazing starbirth to mark Hubble's 30th birthday

Hubble

Cosmic Reef: NASA releases an image of a blazing starbirth to mark Hubble's 30th birthday

Apr 25, 2020
NASA, European Space Agency data show drop in air pollution in India during COVID-19 lockdown

air pollution

NASA, European Space Agency data show drop in air pollution in India during COVID-19 lockdown

Apr 27, 2020
Interstellar object 2I/Borisov is very different from other comets that have formed in our solar system

2I/Borisov

Interstellar object 2I/Borisov is very different from other comets that have formed in our solar system

Apr 21, 2020
Oumuamua might be wreckage from a planet ripped apart after it got too close to its Star

comet

Oumuamua might be wreckage from a planet ripped apart after it got too close to its Star

Apr 16, 2020
NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

moon

NASA, USGS create a 'blueprint' of the moon that will help in future human space missions

Apr 23, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020