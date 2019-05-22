Highlights of ISRO's PSLV-C46/RISAT-2B launch: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the 48th mission of the PSLV series — PSLV-C46 on 22 May 2019.

The PSLV-Core Alone (PSLV-CA) rocket – the lightest launch vehicle in ISRO's rocket roster for now – carried a radar (all-weather) earth observation satellite called RISAT-2B to orbit.

RISAT-2B will be placed in an orbit 555 kilometers from Earth, and is built to last five good years in orbit. The PSLV-CA rocket will liftoff from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. Tentatively, the launch has been scheduled for 05.27 am, weather permitting.

