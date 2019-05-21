Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
ISRO's PSLV-C46/RISAT-2B launch: When and where to watch the launch live on 22 May

An all-you-need to know guide to the PSLV-C46 Risat-2B launch that will be taking place tomorrow.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 14:21:32 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV-C46 launch is all set to take off, and ISRO has started a countdown for the same. This will mark ISRO's third launch of 2019, expected to liftoff on 22 May at 5.30 am IST.

The PSLV-C46 mission will launch the RISAT-2B radar earth observation satellite into a 555 km-altitude orbit. RISAT-2B was built to last five years in orbits, and serve the country with data for forestry, agriculture and disaster management. It is also expected to give accurate weather data day and night, no matter the weather conditions.

Hoisting of the Nozzle end segment of PSLV-C46 over the launch pedestal. Image credit: ISRO

Where will launch take place?

The launch of the RISAT-2B aboard PSLV-C46 will be from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This will be the 72nd launch of a mission from SHAR.

When is the launch?

The launch is scheduled for 22 May 2019. Subject to weather conditions, the rocket is expected to liftoff at 5.30 am IST

How will RISAT-2B be launch? 

The PSLV-C46/RISAT-2B mission will last a little under 20 minutes, with the PSLV core–alone rocket's fourth stage expected to release the satellite 15 and a half minutes into the launch sequence.

Where to watch it live

ISRO has made provisions for public viewing but registrations have now closed. However, you can watch it online via the live launch that starts at 5 am IST on the agency's website.

DD National also shows the launch on their YouTube channel.

