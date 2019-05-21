tech2 News Staff

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV-C46 launch is all set to take off, and ISRO has started a countdown for the same. This will mark ISRO's third launch of 2019, expected to liftoff on 22 May at 5.30 am IST.

The PSLV-C46 mission will launch the RISAT-2B radar earth observation satellite into a 555 km-altitude orbit. RISAT-2B was built to last five years in orbits, and serve the country with data for forestry, agriculture and disaster management. It is also expected to give accurate weather data day and night, no matter the weather conditions.

🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳#PSLVC46 getting ready for launch on 22nd May 2019...

Where will launch take place?

The launch of the RISAT-2B aboard PSLV-C46 will be from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This will be the 72nd launch of a mission from SHAR.

When is the launch?

The launch is scheduled for 22 May 2019. Subject to weather conditions, the rocket is expected to liftoff at 5.30 am IST

How will RISAT-2B be launch?

The PSLV-C46/RISAT-2B mission will last a little under 20 minutes, with the PSLV core–alone rocket's fourth stage expected to release the satellite 15 and a half minutes into the launch sequence.

Where to watch it live

ISRO has made provisions for public viewing but registrations have now closed. However, you can watch it online via the live launch that starts at 5 am IST on the agency's website.

DD National also shows the launch on their YouTube channel.

