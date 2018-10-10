Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Press Trust of India 10 October, 2018 18:56 IST

Higher level of air pollutants may increase risk of developing mouth cancer: Study

Known risk factors include smoking, drinking, human papillomavirus and the chewing of betel quid.

High levels of air pollutants — especially fine particulate matter — may increase the risk of developing mouth cancer, a study has found.

The number of new cases, and deaths from, mouth cancer is increasing in many parts of the world, according to the researchers including those from Asia University and Chung Shan Medical University in Taiwan.

Known risk factors include smoking, drinking, human papillomavirus and in parts of South East Asia, the chewing of betel quid or paan.

Delhi air-pollution. Image: Reuters

Delhi air-pollution. Image: Reuters

Exposure to heavy metals and emissions from petrochemical plants are also thought to be implicated in the development of the disease, while air pollution, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), is known to be harmful to respiratory and cardiovascular health.

For the study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine, the researchers mined cancer, health, insurance, and air quality databases.

They drew on average levels of air pollutants (sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and varying sizes of fine particulate matter), measured in 2009 at 66 air quality monitoring stations across Taiwan.

In 2012-13, they checked the health records of 482,659 men aged 40 and older who had attended preventive health services, and had provided information on smoking/betel quid chewing.

Diagnoses of mouth cancer were then linked to local area readings for air pollutants taken in 2009.

In 2012-13, 1617 cases of mouth cancer were diagnosed among the men. Smoking and frequent betel quid chewing were significantly associated with heightened risk of a diagnosis.

After taking account of potentially influential factors, increasing levels of PM2.5 was also associated with an increasing risk of mouth cancer.

When compared with levels below 26.74 microgrammes per cubic metre, those above 40.37 microgrammes per cubic metre, were associated with a 43 percent heightened risk of a mouth cancer diagnosis.

A significant association was also observed for ozone levels below 28.69-30.97 parts per billion.

This is an observational study, and can not establish cause, researchers said. There is a lack of data on how much PM2.5 enters the mouth, or on long-term exposure to this pollutant.

It is also not clear how air pollutants might contribute to mouth cancer, and further research would be needed to delve further into this, researchers said.

However, some of the components of PM2.5 include heavy metals, as well as compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — known cancer-causing agents — they said.

Due to its smaller diameter and larger surface area, PM2.5 can be relatively easily absorbed while potentially wreaking greater havoc on the body, researchers said.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Lisa Ray to publish memoir in 2019, will chronicle journey from cancer to motherhood

Sep 26, 2018

SportsTracker

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei 'recovering positively' from cancer in Taiwan

Oct 05, 2018

Serena Williams

Topless Serena Williams sings I Touch Myself to raise breast cancer awareness

Sep 30, 2018

space travel

Deep space travel can significantly increase chances of stomach and colon cancer

Oct 04, 2018

Nobel Prize

James Allison from US and Tasuku Honjo from Japan awarded 2018 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine

Oct 01, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018