Greta Thunberg to share Vogue UK cover this September with 14 other exemplary women

This edition of the magazine will be edited by guest editor and the Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markel.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 11:27:03 IST

Greta Thunberg, one of the youngest climate change activists in the world, will reportedly grace the cover of the September issue of the UK Vogue. She will be seen on the top right corner of the magazine's collage cover, sharing a spot next to top actress and body positivity activist Jamela Jamil.

Thunberg was photographed by Vogue photographer Peter Lindbergh in Sweden, since she refuses to take airplanes anywhere and only moves from place to place on a train or bus. "Flight shame or Flygskam" is no longer something Greta Thunberg alone insists on, but a trend that many in Sweden are particular about — not flying as a way to keep their carbon footprint to a minimum.

The September issue of UK Vogue will feature 15 women doing exemplary work in their respective fields. The Vogue edition has been edited by guest editor and Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markel. She will be the first guest editor of the September issue in the 103-year-old history of the magazine.

Meghan Markel will be the guest editor of the September issue of UK Vogue. Image Credit: Vogue.

The September issue has been titled ‘Forces for Change’, on which Thunberg will be sharing space with 14 other women from different spheres such as politics, sport, and the arts, all of whom have made an inspiring impact on modern life. Actress and activist Jane Fonda, at 81, is the oldest woman to be photographed in the magazine while Thunberg is the youngest, at 16. She is also the youngest person to ever be featured on the cover of UK Vogue.

The September issue also features an interview with former US first lady Michelle Obama.

The September cover for UK Vogue. Image Credit: Vogue

There's one more important person you'll see on the cover this September — yourself. The cover will have a sixteenth vacant spot with a reflective surface. This spot, according to Vogue, is to show you that ‘you can use your own platform to bring change’.

The Duchess told UK Vogue, "Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden who started out as a single individual sitting in front of the Swedish Parliament with a board, demanding change in climate policies and an end to political inaction towards the climate emergency. She is now a global sensation, who at the age of 15, spearheaded the ‘School Strike for Climate’, a global movement that encourages schoolchildren to skip school and strike for their future and political action on climate change. She has also started a non-profit organization, Fridays for Future, which engages the youth all over the world in coordinated strikes for global climate action.

Greta Thunberg was also awarded France's first Freedom Prize this year, where she urged people to see the link between climate change and "mass migration, famine and war."

