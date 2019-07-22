Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work

she will donate the prize money to four organisations working and helping areas affected by climate change.

Agence France-PresseJul 22, 2019 17:36:22 IST

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage activist whose Friday school strikes protesting government inaction over climate change helped spark a worldwide movement, received the Freedom Prize in France on Sunday.

Flanked by two WWII veterans who sponsor the prize, she accepted the award at a ceremony in the northwestern city of Caen, Normandy.

"This prize is not only for me," Thunberg said. "This is for the whole Fridays for Future movement because this we have achieved together."

She said she would donate the 25,000 euro ($28,000) prize money to four organisations working for climate justice and helping areas already affected by climate change.

The prize was awarded before an audience of several hundred people and in the presence of several WWII veterans, including France's Leon Gautier and US native American Charles Norman Shay. Both are sponsors of the prize.

Thunberg said she had spent an unforgettable day with Shay on Omaha Beach, one of the sites of the 1944 Normandy landings that launched the Allied offensive that helped end World War II.

Paying tribute to their sacrifice, she said: "The least we can do to honour them is to stop destroying that same world that Charles, Leon and their friends and colleagues fought so hard to save for us."

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work

Greta Thurberg. image courtesy: Reuters

Shay said that young people "should be prepared to defend what they believe in and how they want to live in their life and their country.

"As a soldier, I fought for freedom and to liberate Europe and the world from Nazism 75 years ago," he added. "But this is nonsense if Mother Nature is deeply wounded and if our civilisation collapses due to inappropriate human behaviour.

"I'm deeply happy that you and the young generation fight for this noble cause," he told Thunberg.

Describing the challenges posed by climate change, Thunberg said: "Seven million people die from illness related to toxic air pollution every year.

"This is a silent war going on. We are currently on track for a world that could displace billions of people from their homes, taking away even the most basic living conditions from countless people, making areas of the world uninhabitable from some part of the year.

"The fact that this will create huge conflicts and unspoken suffering is far from secret. And yet the link between climate and ecological emergency and mass migration, famine and war is still not clear to many people. This must change."

The Freedom Prize was set up to honour the values embodied by the Normandy landings. Its winner is chosen by a worldwide online poll of respondents aged between 15 and 25.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Alaska

Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions

Jul 10, 2019
Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions
No individual action is 'too insignificant' in face of climate crisis; examining moral worth of what we do is need of the hour

InMyOpinion

No individual action is 'too insignificant' in face of climate crisis; examining moral worth of what we do is need of the hour

Jul 22, 2019
Environment ministry says over 2,000 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018-19, denies connection to climate change

NewsTracker

Environment ministry says over 2,000 people died due to extreme weather events in 2018-19, denies connection to climate change

Jul 08, 2019
Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

black gold

Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

Jul 09, 2019
Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

NewsTracker

Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

Jul 09, 2019
Climate change and deforestation is increasing the risk of extinction of wildlife

Climate change

Climate change and deforestation is increasing the risk of extinction of wildlife

Jul 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019