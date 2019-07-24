Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg talks to French parliament amid calls for boycott on her appearance

She was invited to speak to the house by 162 MPs by a cross-party group called ‘Let’s Accelerate’.

tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2019 12:58:33 IST

Yesterday, Greta Thunberg and a group of youngsters visited the lower house, the National Assembly of French Parliament. She spoke to the ministers of Parliament and then attended a debate as the guest of honour. She was invited to speak to the house by 162 MPs by a cross-party group called ‘Let’s Accelerate’. Prior to the speech, she was welcomed by the speaker of the house Richard Ferrand at his residence.

Greta Thunberg talks to French parliament amid calls for boycott on her appearance

Climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a speech at the French Parliament. Image: Reuters.

In her speech, Thunberg lashes back at all the climate change naysayers who are present in Parliament and in the media. Thunberg claims that she and the other kids not giving their personal ‘opinions’ but are only echoing what the IPCC report has said. Yet she has been at the receiving end of hate and online trolling.

She goes on to say, "You don't have to listen to us. But you do have to listen to the science ... and that is all we ask, to unite behind the science."

Many of the right-wing and conservative Republican ministers in the house asked other MPs to boycott her appearance. They went as far as to call her the “Justin Beiber of ecology’ and ‘Prophetess in shorts’.

However, there were many who attended her speech and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her support for Thunberg saying “The climate crisis will not wait for the comfort of politicians.”

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden and suffers from Aspergers. She has started Fridays for Future, an organization that encourages school children all over the world to not attend classes and strike for their future. She started out as a single student in front of the Swedish parliament, with a board in hand, striking for political change with regard to the global crisis of climate change.

Thunberg recently received the first Freedom Prize of France’s Normandy region.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

climate change

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work

Jul 22, 2019
Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work
Greta Thunberg dismisses climate crisis critics at French Parliament speech

Climate Crisis

Greta Thunberg dismisses climate crisis critics at French Parliament speech

Jul 23, 2019
Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions

Alaska

Microbes in the Tundras could blow the roof off global warming with their emissions

Jul 10, 2019
Olden east coast cities in the US are letting out methane into the atmosphere

climate change

Olden east coast cities in the US are letting out methane into the atmosphere

Jul 23, 2019
Carbon budget: 14 years till we run out of the budget at current CO2 emission rate

carbon budget

Carbon budget: 14 years till we run out of the budget at current CO2 emission rate

Jul 18, 2019
Parliament Updates: Rajya Sabha passes Finance, Appropriation bills; Smriti Irani tables bill to amend POCSO Act

NewsTracker

Parliament Updates: Rajya Sabha passes Finance, Appropriation bills; Smriti Irani tables bill to amend POCSO Act

Jul 23, 2019

science

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019