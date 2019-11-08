Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

First HIV strain discovered in 20 years is a rare variant of the most common form of the virus

To end the HIV pandemic, we must outthink the virus and use the latest advancements in tech to make that possible: researchers.


Agence France-PresseNov 08, 2019 08:01:45 IST

A US healthcare company has identified a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and said the finding showed that cutting edge genome sequencing is helping researchers stay ahead of mutations.

The strain, HIV-1 Group M subtype L, has been recorded in three people from blood samples taken between the 1980s and 2001, all in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Abbott laboratories told AFP on Thursday.

To classify a new subtype, three cases must be discovered independently, according to guidelines issued in 2000. Group M is the most prevalent form of the HIV-1 virus. Subtype L is now the 10th of this group and the first to be identified since the guidelines were issued.

First HIV strain discovered in 20 years is a rare variant of the most common form of the virus

A rare variant of the most prevalent HIV virus subtype has been discovered in more than 3 Congo patients. AFP

Antiretroviral drugs, which reduce the viral load of an HIV carrier to the point at which the infection is both undetectable and cannot be transmitted further, have generally performed well against a variety of subtypes, according to research. But there is also some evidence of subtype differences in drug resistance.

"Since subtype L is part of the major group of HIV, Group M, I would expect current treatments to work with it," Mary Rodgers, a principal scientist and head of the Global Viral Surveillance Program at Abbott, told AFP. She added that Abbott was making the sequence available to the research community to evaluate its impact on diagnostic testing, treatments and potential vaccines.

"In an increasingly connected world, we can no longer think of viruses being contained to one location," added Carole McArthur, a professor of oral and craniofacial sciences at the University of Missouri Kansas City, who co-authored a paper on the finding in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis is an option for people in relationships with HIV-positive sexual partners.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis is an option for people in relationships with HIV-positive sexual partners.

The third sample was collected 18 years ago but was difficult to sequence given technical constraints at the time.

Abbott said the breakthrough was possible thanks to next-generation sequencing technology that allowed scientists to build up an entire genome at higher speed and lower cost.

"This discovery reminds us that to end the HIV pandemic, we must continue to outthink this virus and use the latest advancements in technology and resources to understand its full scope," said Rodgers.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Health care

Computer algorithm used by thousands of US hospitals has an unintended bias against blacks

Oct 25, 2019
Computer algorithm used by thousands of US hospitals has an unintended bias against blacks
Six ways your height affects your health

Six ways your height affects your health

Nov 05, 2019
Is your poop trying to tell you something?

Is your poop trying to tell you something?

Oct 24, 2019
Rats taught to drive tiny cars for a reward find the learning relaxing, research finds

Neurochemistry

Rats taught to drive tiny cars for a reward find the learning relaxing, research finds

Oct 24, 2019
Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion, promises won't sell ads using health data

Fitbit

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion, promises won't sell ads using health data

Nov 03, 2019
Julian Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness, abuse in British custody putting his life at risk, says UN rights expert

NewsTracker

Julian Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness, abuse in British custody putting his life at risk, says UN rights expert

Nov 02, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019