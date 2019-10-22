Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Elon Musk sent out first tweets via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet

The Starlink satellites will operate together to form a network to provide broadband internet globally.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 19:34:44 IST

While SpaceX is preparing to successfully deploy its network of Starlink satellites to beam down broadband connectivity to the most remote areas on Earth, Elon Musk is having fun with the under-construction network.

Elon Musk sent out first tweets via SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and Founder of the Boring Company. Reuters.

Using the near-earth routers of the satellite network, Musk wanted to test whether he could tweet from it. “Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite,” he tweeted, followed by “Whoa, it worked!!” in surprise that it actually worked.

With the Starlink satellites, SpaceX aims to launch a constellation network to give internet coverage from space. In its first phase, 60 satellites were launched in May on board the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. It plans to launch 12,000 internet-providing satellites in the future. After a successful launch, the company announced that it was planning to quadruple the number of satellites which means adding 30,000 more satellites.

Once up and running, satellite internet can provide access to a much wider range of people than today's fibre and cable-based networks can. One of the only disadvantages for widespread use is latency: satellite systems have a latency of 638 milliseconds, which is roughly 20 times slower than wired. Data can be downloaded on these high-latency networks at similar speeds to regular connections, but response times for gaming and other reaction-sensitive uses could be disappointing, according to an Ars Technica report.

There are many satellite internet projects competing with SpaceX's Starlink. Satellite internet firm OneWeb and satellite operator Kepler Communications have work underway on their own constellations and have also filed against Starlink, claiming that it could cause signal interference at the lower elevation and potentially even pose a collision risk. When the FCC approved the project, it found that "the modification proposed by SpaceX does not present significant interference problems and is in the public interest." That's promising.

Beaming down internet from satellites sounds like a terrific idea with a lot of perks, but numerous other companies have run into problems with similar projects. Facebook's Project Athena, after failing to get its drones to work properly, turned to satellites with the aim of launching an internet constellation by early 2019 which the company hasn't yet.

Similarly, Google is working on Project Loon, which aims to provide 4G internet (LTE) to remote regions of the world using hot air balloons. It, too, has run into numerous obstacles, a major patent lawsuit among them. Amazon, too, has also announced Project Kuiper, its own project for satellite internet services.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX seeks permission to quadruple the satellites numbers for its Starlink project

Oct 17, 2019
SpaceX seeks permission to quadruple the satellites numbers for its Starlink project
NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Spaceflight

NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Oct 11, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019