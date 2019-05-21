Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
Climate Strike on 24 May: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

In the second edition for the global climate strike initiated by Greta Thunberg, Indian cities will be taking part.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 13:40:50 IST

On 24 May 2019, a global strike has been called by 16-year-old climate warrior Greta Thunberg to protest against global heating and climate change inaction. Close to 107 countries around the world are taking part in the Strike to show their solidarity for the future of the planet. India, too, will be part of the movement.

In case you've been living under a rock (like Patrick the star, perhaps?), Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate warrior who has got the attention of thousands of people with her push to declare a global climate emergency. Those who have given Thunberg a stage include the United Nations, the European and British Parliaments and the UN's COP24 Climate Summit. Today, tens of thousands of people all around the globe are following in Greta's footsteps, many of them children in school.

She first caught the attention of the media when she began skipping school to sit in front of the Swedish parliament with her hand-painted sigs protesting climate change inaction. Since then, Greta has become a leading voice for climate action, and has also been nominated for the Nobel peace prize and among TIME Magazine's Top 100 most influential people of 2019.

Climate Strike on 24 May: When & where to join protests against inaction in India

Cities across India participate in sporadic editions of Fridays for Future. Image credit: FridaysForFuture

However, all these accolades don’t mean much to her because she is focused on her sole goal of saving the planet to ensure she, her generation and her future generations survive. Thunberg has called for a second worldwide strike for climate towards that end.

Countries far and wide, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Americas, are many others are taking part. The full list of participating countries can be found here.

Cities that have confirmed participation 

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

Anand, Gujarat

Ballari, Karnataka

Beed, Maharashtra

Bengaluru, Karnataka (Multiple)

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (Multiple)

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Delhi (Multiple)

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Doddaballapura, Karnataka

Ghaziabad, Uttar Prades

Gurugram, Haryana (Multiple)

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Hanamkonda, Telangana

Honnali, Karnataka

Honnavar, Karnataka

Hyderabad, Telangana (Multiple)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Junnar, Maharashtra

Kapurthala, Punjab

Karur, Tamil Nadu

Kolkata, West Bengal

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Mangaldoi, Assam

Mumbai, Maharashtra (Multiple)

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu (Multiple)

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Nilanga, Maharashtra

Panaji, Goa

Panchgani, Maharashtra

Parbhani, Maharashtra

Pathardi, Maharashtra

Patnem Beach, Goa

Pune, Maharashtra (Multiple)

Ranchi, Jharkhand

Satara, Maharashtra

Shillong, Meghalaya

Soraba, Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Tumakuru, Karnataka

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

You can find the addresses for your local strike and more information here.

