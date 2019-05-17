Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

Greta's solitary show of resistance has grown to a groundswell climate movement with 1000s of students worldwide.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 19:10:03 IST

From being a regular schoolgirl a year and a half ago to being on the cover of TIME Magazine this week, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has the world's attention. The story title reads "Now, I am speaking to the whole world." Thunberg's portrait for the cover was taken somewhere special: the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, where Thunberg's journey as an activist began. It was also right in the middle of a #FridaysForFuture school strike in April, according to TIME.

Greta became a prominent online figure when she started skipping school every Friday to protest climate inaction outside the Swedish Parliament. She would hold placards calling for people to see and act with urgency when it came to climate action. What started as a solitary exercise of resistance has now become a legitimate groundswell movement involving thousands of students across 112 countries.

Also readTeen activist Greta Thunberg calls out UK Parliament on climate change inaction

 

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazines 27 May edition

Greta Thunberg looks powerful on the cover of TIME Magazine's 27 May Edition. Image credit: Hellen van Meene/TIME

Today, #FridaysForFuture is a seminal movement steered by teenagers not just in Sweden but around the world to hold governments and corporations responsible and act urgently towards drastically reducing carbon emissions.

For her portrait that made the TIME magazine cover, Thunberg wore a green dress that made her look a lot different than we're used to seeing her: hoodies, jeans and tracksuits.

For the world-renowned photographer Hellen van Meene, who took the photograph, the choice of colour has a deeper meaning. With the concrete archway in the background, Thunberg's green symbolises life, in her view.

"The darkness of the corridor is what we will end up in if we don’t pay attention to what Greta is telling us,"  van Meene said in a TIME report. "We shouldn't see Greta as a young cute thing, she’s a serious girl with a serious message...don't get fooled by her age, listen to what she wants to warn us about. She and her generation will have to pay the price, and that's why we should act,” she added.

Greta Thunberg in a new light on the cover of TIME Magazine's 27 May Edition. Image: TIME

We get to see Greta Thunberg in a new light on the cover of TIME Magazine's 27 May Edition. Image credit: Hellen van Meene/TIME

Thunberg is not just one of TIME's Top 100 more influential this year. She is also one of four 'Next Generation Leaders' chosen by TIME and Rolex in a biannual selection of rising stars in politics, technology, culture, science, sports and business.

In the past, winners have gone on to lead countries, win Golden Globes and take home Olympic medals, the statement says.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

Climate change

Climate change activists are getting creative to draw attention of businesspeople

May 15, 2019
Climate change activists are getting creative to draw attention of businesspeople
UK becomes first country to declare a 'climate emergency'

Climate Emergency

UK becomes first country to declare a 'climate emergency'

May 07, 2019
Children taught about climate change can influence their parents' views on it: Study

Children for change

Children taught about climate change can influence their parents' views on it: Study

May 08, 2019
UN gears up for major climate action effort starting with Pacific islands next week

Climate Change

UN gears up for major climate action effort starting with Pacific islands next week

May 13, 2019
Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

Space Mining

Areas of our Solar System need to be cordoned off as no-mining zones, believe scientists

May 15, 2019
Aatish Taseer’s Time essay is part of known agenda: Prop up Rahul, discredit Modi, undermine wisdom of Indian voter

InMyOpinion

Aatish Taseer’s Time essay is part of known agenda: Prop up Rahul, discredit Modi, undermine wisdom of Indian voter

May 12, 2019

science

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

Climate Action

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg rocks cover of TIME magazine's 27 May edition

May 17, 2019
Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019