China successfully launches its fourth new ocean monitoring satellite Haiyang 1D from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre

This is the country's fourth remote-sensing satellite for ocean observation and measure the surface temperature of the seas every day.


Jun 12, 2020

China has on Thursday, 11 June, successfully launched an ocean observation satellite into space. The satellite named Haiyang 1D, or HY-1D, was sent into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province.

According to China National Space Administration (CSNA), a Long March-2C rocket, carrying the satellite, lifted off at 2:31 am Beijing Time (12:01 am IST).

The HY-1D will form China's first satellite constellation for marine civil service along with HY-1C which was launched in September. Ministry of Natural Resources, China and CNSA said that both the satellites will enhance the prevailing ocean observation data.

A Long March-2C launch vehicle launched the Haiyang-1D (HY-1D) satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, Shanxi Province, northern China. Image credit: Youtube/SciNews

According to a report by Space Flight Now, the two-stage launcher, powered by hydrazine-fueled engines, climbed with more than 600,000 pounds of thrust, moving towards the south to deliver the HY-1D spacecraft to the orbit inclined 98.4 degrees to the equator.

It says that as per the US military tracking data, the satellite deployed into an orbit around 775 kilometres above the Earth, very close to the prelaunch target.

A report by Chinese news agency Xinhua stated that the HY-1D is the country's fourth remote-sensing satellite for ocean observation. The satellite carries five instrument payloads. It will observe ocean colour and measure the surface temperature of the seas every day.

In every three days, the imager will obtain information regarding the coastal water environment, coastal zone and ecological environment of rivers and lakes.

It is also powered with an automatic identification system for ships.

The report said that the data will be used for resource and environmental surveys. It will also aid marine disaster prevention and mitigation, sustainable utilization of marine resources, early warning for marine ecology, and environmental protection.

The HY-1D launch was the 334th by the Long March rocket series, it added.

