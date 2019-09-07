PM Modi give Dr K Sivan the 'I'll be proud of you either way' pat before addressing the anxious crowd.
Whatever has been accomplished so far is no small feat — it's an incredible serve to scientists, to the world, says Narendra Modi.
Our (larger) mission will continue whether we get good or bad news, he added.
02:19 (IST)
What we know for sure so far
"Vikram lander's descent was planned and decsent was normal till 2.1 km. After this, communication link between the lander and ground station was lost. ISRO is currently analysing the data," announced the ISRO chairman.
We saw the speed of descent was a little unexpected, as it seemed to speed up as it lost altitude. That's the deviation we saw on the graph.
02:08 (IST)
Communication between the lander & orbiter has been switched on
That'll help keep the orbiter listening for any signal the lander may throw its way. Doesn't change the fact that ISRO is yet to confirm the status of the landing module.
02:03 (IST)
None of the important faces here look happy here.
*deep breath*
02:01 (IST)
The room is getting restless at ISRO's command centre.
As the lander reached within a kilometre, communication appears to have stalled and ISRO's command centre is still waiting to hear from Chandrayaan 2's mission control.
01:56 (IST)
It's not time to worry yet.
ISRO is waiting for updates from mission control.
01:54 (IST)
Vertical descent next
The fine breaking phase has now ended, with less than 5 minutes and 2.7 kilometres to go till touchdown!
01:45 (IST)
Lander module slowing down further by the end of the rough breaking phase.
Almost towards the end of the descent, the lander is now moving at speeds less than 60 mps, with the intention of soft-landing on the surface at 0 mps.
01:42 (IST)
"Brute" breaking underway
2 minutes and 20 seconds into the descent, the lander is expected to reduce the speed of the spacecraft with brute force, by 480 metres per second.
01:39 (IST)
Descent begins!
The descent has now begun! Four of the module’s propulsion engines will be used in this first 'rough braking'.
01:38 (IST)
Applause erupts as the timer inches towards 00:00!
01:36 (IST)
Under 3 minutes to go before first leg of the landing module's descent.
01:27 (IST)
Prime Minister of India in the house! Modi appears to have reached the control room.
(and just in time too! 10 minutes to descent.)
01:20 (IST)
Update on the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter
The orbiter, which weighed 2,370 kg at the time of launch, gets 70% of its mass from fuel. It carried ~1,680 kgs of fuel for the road, and to make in-orbit adjustments over its year-long mission.
01:17 (IST)
Scenes from the control centre
Here are some images from the heart of ISRO's control centre in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Scientists gear up for the soft landing of Vikram lander on the South Pole region of the moon. 60 students from across the country, who were selected through the ISRO's 'Space Quiz' competition to watch the landing along with PM Modi, also present at the ISRO centre.
As Chandrayaan 2 mission engineers run final checks and monitor the lander, viewing gallery is filling up!
01:07 (IST)
ISRO's livestream is now a-go!
01:06 (IST)
What has been the most significant Moon mission for NASA?
NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger: Apollo 11 landing with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins was fantastic! The Apollo 12 mission was good as well. But I think the most significant Moon mission for the US was Apollo 13. We didn't make it to the Moon then. On the way, we had an issue in the tank, part of the spacecraft that got blown out.
But then we saw human ingenuity take over and keeping calm and working the problem in real time, getting all the astronauts back to Earth safely. It was probably NASA's greatest moment, as things didn't go according to plan but we were still able to get humans back to Earth.
00:57 (IST)
We're digging this Chandrayaan 2-inspired Tintin cover!
00:52 (IST)
GSLV-MkIII has a lot to do with making the Chandrayaan 2 & Gaganyaan missions a reality
On the 15 mins of Terror: How scary is this, really? (2/2)
NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger: In this case of the Moon, there is no atmosphere. So, the Rover and Lander (modules) have to decelerate from a speed which roughly 25-30 times that of the fastest aircraft on land. If you are on the rover, you won't hear anything as there is vacuum of space there.
So it's a kind of freaky wow kind of thing, to bring the lander down from that speed. It is well thought out and it's very autonomous.
00:21 (IST)
On the 15 mins of Terror: How scary is this, really? (1/2)
NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger: It's the critical part! I am reminded of my own coming back from the orbit, when we were going at Mach 25, which is 25 times the speed of sound. When you are entering the Earth's atmosphere when the friction is high, so that's our 45 minutes of terror. We have to hit the runway at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, at a speed of 225 knots! But you have the atmosphere and friction to slow you down.
00:16 (IST)
From a bullock cart to the moon: A (very) brief history of ISRO
All India Radio has put together a short clip that talks about ISRO's journey from its inception several decades ago.
When we look down on Earth, we realise that we are all one: NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger
Speaking about how space missions are unifying and aspirational, "I was with two Russian cosmonauts for five months. When we look down on Earth, we realise that we are all one. We have the same aspiration. We have the same humanness in us and we just want to move the mankind forward."
23:57 (IST)
NASA astronaut and space analyst Jerry Linenger weighs in on what the landing means for the world!
"I just want everyone to know that the whole world is following this and it is not just Indians. This is the first time any country is going to the South Pole of the Moon!" says Linenger on Nat Geo's live stream. "India is leading this and as a representative of the US, we are nervous and we are hoping for success. This increases the knowledge base of the Moon"
23:50 (IST)
ISRO confirms that the broadcast will start at 1.15 am
The Pragyan rover will leave the comfort of the Lander module at around 5.30 am tomorrow morning. The rover has a mission life of 14 Earth days (one Lunar day) and is expected to travel about 500 m over the course of those days. The two primary scientific instruments aboard Pragyan will study the mineral and chemical composition of the moon. It will also look for traces of water in the permanently shadowed regions of the moon.
Nobody's been to the moon's south pole before and scientists are hoping that given its pristine nature, there might be clues to what the solar system was like in its early years.
21:50 (IST)
PM Modi is in Bengaluru
Narendra Modi has landed at Bengaluru airport and is heading to the ISRO launch facility.
Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bengaluru Airport; received by CM BS Yeddiyurappa. He will reach ISRO centre in Bengaluru tonight ahead of landing of #Chandrayaan2 on the moon.
It's a few years too soon till you and I can snap moon selfies on the moon, but in the meanwhile, we've got a mighty GSLV MkIII you put on your desk, on your lap, next to your cat, ot wherever else you want it.
"Experience of working for Chandrayaan 2 was very delightful" says scientist Nirbhay Kumar Upadhyay
The excitement before the touchdown is palpable among the scientists who have worked on India's second Moon mission.
Nirbhay Kumar Upadhyay, the Scientist who was part of #Chandrayaan2 mission: Experience of working for #Chandrayaan2 was very delightful, the seniors are very helpful. It was a great learning experience, we are very excited. Tomorrow, we will hear that India has made history.
The Vikram lander is currently in a low orbit around the moon, gearing up for its final 15-minute flight to the surface of the moon. The actual landing will be fully-automated, and is planned for 1.40-1.55 am tonight.
The last leg of its descent will be unpowered – led by the moon's gravity and no engines. This is to ensure that the lander doesn't kick up a massive plume of dust. Dust can interfere with instruments and reduce the efficiency of the solar panels.
Once a set of internal diagnostics are run, the rover Pragyan will exit the lander some four hours later, between 5.30 am and 6.30 am on the morning tomorrow.
We know what comes next, right?
#MoonSelfiiiiiiiieeeeeeeees!
21:20 (IST)
Pragyan Rover: All you need to know
Pragyan is the third component of the Chandrayaan 2 mission.
It is a robotic vehicle that will traverse the lunar surface on six wheels that are painted in the colours of the tiranga. It is expected to travel at a speed of one centimetre per second and will hence travel a total distance of half a kilometre. The rover is powered by solar energy and will spend a total of 14 Earth days carrying out its scientific experiments.
The Vikram Lander is a module that will enable the delivery of the Pragyan Rover to the lunar surface while conducting a few experiments of its own. The rover will roll out once the lander has successfully landed at the desired spot. It also consists of several instruments or payloads that will be constantly carrying out experiments throughout its mission time.
It’s named ‘Vikram’ to honour the late Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who was the former chairman of ISRO and is widely regarded as the ‘Father of the Indian Space Programme’.
From liftoff to landing, the Chandrayaan 2 mission featured 7 "orbit-lowering" manoeuvres, which were critical to its success. Why were those necessary?
In-orbit manoeuvres are critically important – somewhat like breaks in a car. These breaks themselves are called liquid apogee motors (which go by "thrusters" in scifi). These tiny, powerful motors were fired up to adjust the altitude of the spacecraft and its speed while already in orbit.
Stunning images captured by Chandrayaan 2 of the moon!
On 23 August 2019, from an altitude of almost 4,375 kilometres, the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft returned photographs of the lunar surface. Among the features visible in these new images are prominent craters such as Jackson, Mitra, Mach, and Korolev. The images also include a wide view of the entire North Polar region from a distance.
Chandrayaan 2 landing date and time, news, latest updates: K Sivan confirms that lander was operating normally till about 2.1 km from the moon's surface. Communication has since been lost and the data is being analysed.
As ISRO mission engineers run final checks and monitor the lander, viewing gallery is filling up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is currently at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru and he is joined by 60 children from all over the country that took part in the space quiz. They won the opportunity to witness the soft-landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon along with the PM of India. He has also been tracking Chandrayaan's progress over the past month and wanted everyone to witness this historic moment in Indian history.
This is India's second mission to the moon, but its first attempt at a soft-landing on the moon. Between 1.30-2.30 am, 7 September, the lander Vikram is expected to make its final descent to the moon. Indian space research Organisation chairperson K Sivan has said that this will be the most "terrifying" 15 minutes in the entire mission.
If all goes well with the soft-landing, the rover Pragyan will roll out of the lander after all the systems are checked.
Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO
The third part of the mission, the orbiter, with a mission life of one year, will orbit the moon and map the surface.
The lander first separated from the orbiter on 2 September. It then completed two de-orbiting manoeuvres successfully, on 3 and 4 September.
Before that, the orbiter-lander module made five orbit raising manoeuvres around Earth to save fuel while also getting closer to its final destination.
India will join the ranks of three other countries, USA, Russia, and China if the lander completes its soft-landing.
Pragyan rover
Pragyan, which means 'wisdom' in Sanskrit is the rover and the third component of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. It is a robotic vehicle that will traverse the lunar surface on six wheels that are painted in the colours of the tiranga. It is expected to travel at a speed of one centimetre per second and will hence travel a total distance of half a kilometre. There are two instruments onboard that will test the mineral and chemical compositions of the surface of the Moon along with the soil and rocks. Chandrayaan-1 found water on the Moon's surface and the rover will now try to find if the water is present on the permanently shadowed parts of the Moon.
