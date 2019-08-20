Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

With a successful lunar capture, the two-week (lunar-bound) phase of the Chandrayaan 2 mission now begins.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 10:28:15 IST

India's second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 successfully completed a major milestone today by breaking away from the Earth's orbit and entering the moon's orbit of influence. This is one of the few remaining critical milestones in the mission before the spacecraft attempts a soft-landing in the moon's South Polar region on 7 September.

The Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the spacecraft completed the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver today (20 August 2019), in a tweet.

When the moon was at its apogee — its farthest point from the Earth — Chandrayaan 2's onboard thrusters fired for 1738 seconds, generating just enough thrust to slow itself down for 'lunar capture'. This controlled transfer event — breaking free from the Earth's orbit of influence and into the moon's — unfolded over several hours, beginning at 9.02 am IST in on 20 August.

With successful entry into lunar orbit, Chandrayaan 2 completes one of few critical milestones remaining before soft-landing attempt

An illustration of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter in the moon's orbit. Image: ISRO

The critical step required the liquid apogee motors to be fired in the opposite direction to the spacecraft's movement, slowing it down in a what's known as "retrofiring" of its thrusters. This allowed the spacecraft to come under the influence of the moon's orbit. With the location of the moon relative to the Earth (and the Earth relative to the Sun) constantly changing, the intersection of Chandrayaan 2's path with the moon's was predicted and planned well ahead of time.

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Orbit-raising diagram for the Chandrayaan 2 misson. Image: ISRO

Now that the lunar capture, or entry of the spacecraft into lunar orbit, was completed without a hitch or glitch, the two-week (lunar-bound) phase of the mission begins.

This is an important part of the orbiter's mission: surveilling its year-long home for the first time, ensuring that no damage was caused to its instruments on the journey thus far, and a thorough examination of the Vikram lander's landing site at the moon's South Polar region.

Chandrayaan 2 is expected to make its long-awaited powered descent and landing on 7 September in what the ISRO Chief describes as '15 minutes of terror'.

While subsequent events in the mission won't be streamed live, you can catch live updates on the mission on our dedicated Chandrayaan 2 domain, our Twitter pageISRO's website, or Twitter page.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually, ISRO chairman reveals in briefing

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to attempt historic soft-landing at 1.40 am on 7 Sep after lowering its orbit gradually, ISRO chairman reveals in briefing
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE Updates: New method of controlling thrusters will be used during soft-landing

Aug 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Fifth orbit-raising of spacecraft completed successfully, ISRO confirms

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Fifth orbit-raising of spacecraft completed successfully, ISRO confirms

Aug 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 enters 'lunar transfer' phase, leaves Earth's orbit right on schedule

Aug 14, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 to enter an orbit around the Moon today, two weeks before planned soft landing

Aug 20, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019