Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Black hole event horizon: This is the first image of a black hole captured using a global network of telescopes

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project studied the black hole at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy.

ReutersApr 10, 2019 19:59:33 IST

An international scientific team on Wednesday announced a milestone in astrophysics — the first-ever photo of a black hole — using a global network of telescopes to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no matter or light can escape.

Black hole event horizon: This is the first image of a black hole captured using a global network of telescopes

First ever image of a black hole.

The research was conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, an international collaboration begun in 2012 to try to directly observe the immediate environment of a black hole using a global network of Earth-based telescopes. The announcement was made in simultaneous news conferences in Washington, Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo.

The image reveals the black hole at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole resides about 54 million light-years from Earth.

Black holes, phenomenally dense celestial entities, are extraordinarily difficult to observe despite their great mass. A black hole’s event horizon is the point of no return beyond which anything - stars, planets, gas, dust and all forms of electromagnetic radiation - gets swallowed into oblivion.

“This is a huge day in astrophysics,” said U.S. National Science Foundation Director France Córdova. “We’re seeing the unseeable.”

The fact that black holes do not allow light to escape makes viewing them difficult. The scientists look for a ring of light - disrupted matter and radiation circling at tremendous speed at the edge of the event horizon - around a region of darkness representing the actual black hole. This is known as the black hole’s shadow or silhouette.

The project’s researchers obtained the first data in April 2017 using telescopes in the U.S. states of Arizona and Hawaii as well as in Mexico, Chile, Spain and Antarctica. Since then, telescopes in France and Greenland have been added to the global network. The global network of telescopes has essentially created a planet-sized observational dish.

Black hole event horizon: Also read

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Black hole

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Einstein's general relativity theory

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Einstein's general relativity theory
Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019

science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019