< 2 /15



A dust-bound supermassive black hole [artist's impression] Image: ESA/Hubble, the AVO project and Paolo Padovani

< 3 /15



The black hole named Cygnus X-1 in the Milky Way galaxy was formed when a large star collapsed in on itself. This artist's illustration depicts what astronomers think happened within the Cygnus X-1 system. Image: NASA

< 4 /15



This image shows visible/near-infrared images taken by NASA's Hubble telescope showing a massive star ~25 times the Sun's mass, that has winked out of existence – leaving no supernova or other explanation behind. Image: NASA/ESA/C. Kochanek

< 5 /15



These visible/near-infrared images taken by NASA's Hubble telescope show a massive star ~25 times the Sun's mass, that has winked out of existence leaving no supernova or other explanation behind. Image: NASA/ESA/STScI

< 6 /15



A supermassive black hole with more than 4.1 million times the mass of the Sun is right in the centre of the Milky Way, just 26,000 light-years away! And as we speak, it’s in the process of tearing apart entire stars and star systems. Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Flickr

visualisation of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" title="An interactive visualisation of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/tech/photos/black-hole-event-horizons-stunning-images-of-black-holes-weve-never-actually-seen-6420191-7.html" data-desc="An interactive visualisation of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" data-index="17" data-photo-id="7"> < 7 /15 visualisation of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" title="An interactiveof the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/tech/photos/black-hole-event-horizons-stunning-images-of-black-holes-weve-never-actually-seen-6420191-7.html" data-desc="An interactiveof the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)" data-index="17" data-photo-id="7">



An interactive visualisation of the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way. Image: ESA Advanced Concepts Team (Images & code), ESO/S. Brunier (Milky Way background)

< 8 /15



A supermassive black hole consuming matter from a nearby star [artistic illustration]. Image: NASA/JLP-Caltech

< 9 /15



An artist's illustration of a black hole apocalypse. Image credit: NOVA/WGBH

< 10 /15



A black holes curves space-time [artist's concept]. Image: NOVA/WGBH

< 11 /15



Would you survive if you travel through an enormous black hole like in the movies? Physicists have been studying the notion, and they think there's no chance we'll survive one. Image: Roen Kelly/Discover

< 12 /15



Jets of energy and matter being thrown out from the centre of the Hercules A galaxy, at nearly the speed of light. This demonstrates the awesome destructive power of black holes [artistic concept based on Hubble data]. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

< 13 /15



Massive jets propelling away from the black hole at the centre of Centaurus A Galaxy, 13 million light-years away. The jets alone stretch further in space than the Galaxy itself. Image: ESO/WFI/MPIfR/APEX/NASA/CXC

< 14 /15



The aftermath of two merging neutron stars observed in 2017 (pictured), suggests that a black hole was created from the merger [artist's illustration] Image: NSA/LIGO/Sonoma State University