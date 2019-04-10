Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

The image took supercomputers, 8 telescopes around the world, 200+ researchers & Petabytes of data.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 20:12:55 IST

Scientists revealed, in a historic first for black hole physics on Wednesday, the first image ever captured of a black hole's hot, shadowy edges where light bends around itself.

For the first time ever, people are witness to an actual photograph of a supermassive black hole 58 million light-years away in the Messier 87 galaxy, one of the most massive in our local Universe.

The acheivement, made possible by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, has utilised multiple supercomputers, eight massive telescopes stationed scattered across different parts of the world, 200+ researchers and Petabytes of data to achieve.

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

The first ever image of a black hole, from the M87 galaxy located in the Virgo constellation in the Milky Way. Image: EHT/NSF

The photograph and a few other observations from the EHT project were announced today at a joint press conference streamed live on multiple YouTube pages, including the National Science Foundation's.

Apart from the picture making the rounds in schools, colleges, and social media, results of the study have done a lot of amazing things for science. To begin with, it helped to confirm Einstein’s theory of general relativity (yet again) and gave astrophysicists the first and closest look yet at the enigmatic, chaotic phenomenon of black holes.

The EHT project has been working on a singular mission since it was founded in 2006 – to capture images of the immediate environment of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, which is at the centre of the Milky Way. This still isn't something the researchers have shared their results on. While Sagittarius A* is far closer in distance than the M87 galaxy black hole that was imaged, there are some "cosmic coincidences" that made the photograph possible.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Black hole event horizon: This is the first image of a black hole captured using a global network of telescopes

Black hole

Black hole event horizon: This is the first image of a black hole captured using a global network of telescopes

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Einstein's general relativity theory

Black hole

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Einstein's general relativity theory

Apr 10, 2019

science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019