Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 26 October, 2018 15:10 IST

Another 15-20 years left for manned space missions says cosmonaut Kornienko

The cosmonaut, along with NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, spent a staggering 342 days in space on ISS.

The eagerly-awaited manned travel for conducting scientific research in space will take at least another 15-20 years, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko said here on 25 October.

He said there was a huge scope for higher participation in space programmes by the private sector players both from Indian and Russia.

Lauding Indian and Chinese space programmes for "making great progress", Kornienko urged the need for similar joint efforts by countries like Russia, India and China for the success of space exploration.

Speaking of his long experiences in space, he referred to the problem of debris in space as "very serious" and even the International Space Station Mission had suffered from it.

Technicians help Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko during a space suit check at the Baikonur cosmodrome March 27, 2015. The Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Kazakhstan on March 28, with NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka to the International Space Station. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev - GF10000040821

Technicians help Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko during a space suit check at the Baikonur cosmodrome. Image: Reuters

Kornienko, who spent almost a year on the ISS mission from March 2015, among the longest in the world, was addressing a gathering on his space travels at the Nehru Science Centre as part of the two-day Rosatom Festival of Science and Culture which opened here on Thursday.

Emphasising the involvement of the media and entertainment sectors of both countries in the efforts to popularize space science, he stressed this could be achieved by moving away from sensationalism and 'breaking news'.

The cosmonaut, along with NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, spent a staggering 342 days in space on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015.

Kornienko, 58, an engineer, and Kelly were together on the 'one-year crew mission' which started on March 27, 2015, the longest by any spacemen aboard the ISS.

Among other things, they studied the effects of a prolonged period in space on human, the physical, psychological and emotional aspects that would help future manned explorations planned in the solar system.

Selected for Cosmonaut training in 1998, Kornienko has spent a total of a little more than 516 days in space and also carried out two spacewalks lasting over 12 hours total in his extra-terrestrial career.

Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corp of Russia, which boasts of the largest portfolio of nuclear power plant construction projects in the world, is implementing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu jointly with Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd, "which is a symbol of Indo-Russian relations", said its Vice-President (India) Andrie Lebedev.

The company also has the world's largest uranium reserves, ranking fourth in uranium production to cover 17 percent of the global nuclear fuel market.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

also see

Space Force

Pentagon recommends Trump's 'Space Force' be built in stages, not before 2020

Oct 24, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Chandrayaan 2

10 years after Chandrayaan-1 mission, moon lander Chandrayaan-2 awaits liftoff

Oct 22, 2018

Chandra mission

NASA's Chandra mission suffers a glitch, most likely due to failure of a gyroscope

Oct 13, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018