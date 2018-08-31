Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 11:00 IST

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

It is sensitive enough to detect lower limits of cancer than previously possible, says researcher

Researchers have developed a novel, low-cost finger prick blood test that deploys gold-plated nanoparticles for early detection of cancer.

The research team from the University of New South Wales in Sydney used nanoparticles to latch on to the targeted microRNAs (miRNAs), even in ultralow levels, which enabled them to be easily extracted.

"We are detecting small molecules found in the blood which could also identify the type of cancer, while they are looking for rare cells that are responsible for the spread of cancer," said Justin Gooding, Professor from the University.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, the team reported modifying gold-coated magnetic nanoparticles with DNA to match the miRNA they wanted to detect.

Gooding said the nanoparticles are, in effect, dispersible electrodes.

Gold nanoparticles deposited on the carbon substrate. Wikimedia Commons/Волочаев

Gold nanoparticles deposited on the carbon substrate. Wikimedia Commons/Волочаев

When circulated through the blood they capture the miRNA before a magnet is used to recapture the nanoparticles with the newly attached microRNA.

"Now we get more of the microRNA because the dispersible electrodes capture nearly everything in the sample," Professor Gooding said.

"Because the capture is so effective, we get higher sensitivities and can detect much lower limits.

"And since we bring them back to the electrode under a magnet, our response time is much faster," he noted.

Moreover, the new diagnostic technique costs less and is faster than traditional methods.

"Our method takes 30 minutes compared with almost 12 hours for quantitative polymerase chain reaction," Gooding said.

Gooding said he expects the technology to be available within three years, pending regulatory approvals.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

also see

Medicine

Gene therapy: FDA eases restrictions on the once-exotic means of treatment

Aug 16, 2018

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is 'pure poison' claims Harvard professor, but is it really true?

Aug 23, 2018

Anthrax

France faces worst anthrax outbreak in two decades amid a vaccine shortage

Aug 21, 2018

Omega-3 Supplements

Fish oil pills do nothing to prevent heart disease or prolong life: Study

Aug 28, 2018

Turtles

Turtles weren't always toothless: 'missing link' in turtle evolution found

Aug 23, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

science

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018

Water on Jupiter

NASA spots water in Jupiter's deepest clouds above the planet's Great Red Spot

Aug 31, 2018