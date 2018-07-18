Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
Nikhil Rastogi 18 July, 2018 12:02 IST

Jays a-Six Wireless review: Clear and well-balanced sound on the go

the good

- Well-balanced sound
- Clear non-sibilant highs
- Excellent call quality

the bad

- Not an inter-lockable design
- Most folks will call disregard it as low bass

the bottom line

Jays a-Six wireless earphones are a definite recommend. They are perfect as on-the-go earphones, are well-balanced and clear.

Last time we had reviewed Jays a-Jays Four Plus wired earphones, we came out quite impressed, heartily giving it our recommendation. When we got the opportunity to try their wireless counterpart, we couldn’t resist the Jays a-Six Wireless earphones.

The Jays a-Six wireless earphone go straight up against the OnePlus Bullets Wireless.

Build & Design: 8/10

The Jays a-Six is a sleek and attractive looking pair. Even the packaging with its thin audio CD-like cover has everything neatly arranged. No unnecessary pouches, one look and you know what you need or what is missing.

The earphones design is neck-band based, extremely light, so much so that it is easy to forget you have it on the shoulder. One thing that would’ve been an added plus for this design is a way to magnetically lock the earphones to secure them when you aren’t listening, imagine losing these in the rush of the Mumbai locals, I shudder at the thought. OnePlus Wireless Bullets gets this design sensibility right.

These on-the-go earphones are encased in an aluminium housing with the decal plate made of stainless steel finished with laser-cut holes serving as a tuned bass port. The cables are nice and flat like Fettuccine pasta which ensures that they stay taut and don’t entangle.

The controls are simple to use and standard. By tactile feel alone you can easily determine which button does what.

In the box

You get the Jays a-Six Wireless Earphones, five size silicone ear tips (XXS, XS, S, M, L) and a micro-USB charging cable.

Performance: 8/10

Jays a-Six wireless earphones were tested with an Android phone. These earphones have a balanced sound signature with a clear sound and non-sibilant highs.

The bass has an impact which is well-balanced with the mids and clear highs. However, bass-heads might not enjoy the natural sound of this at all (therefore lower ratings on e-commerce sites). A little bit of bass tweaking will give you the much-needed oomph for certain songs and movie watching.

The vocal tracks sounded particularly clear and good. In Loreena McKennit Dante's Prayer, her alto voice sounded just right without adding a bassy overtone to it which bass heavy earphones tend to do.

The sound of Jays a-Six is warm, with good instrument separation and non-harsh highs. Even with hours of ear-piercing cymbal mashing metal and EDM music running, it didn’t tire the ears out.

Call Quality: 9/10

Owing to the clarity of the earphones, voices during calls are quite clear. The design is so well made that all the callers didn’t notice the difference with or without Bluetooth owing to the mic tech and mic placement close to the mouth.

Battery: 8/10

12 hrs is rated by the company but you can expect around 10 hrs, that’s 2 days or more of listening time depending on the kind of usage and volume level. The Jays a-Six intelligently informs you of the amount of charge left with battery “medium, low” every time you switch the earphones on.

The Jays a-Six uses micro-USB cable rather than the new USB-C standard and doesn’t charge when using the earphones which can get to be a problem on-the-go especially since it takes more than an hour to fully charge.

Verdict and Price in India

Jays a-Six wireless earphones are definitely recommended. They are perfect as on-the-go earphones, sound well-balanced and are clear.

These cost Rs 6,000 MRP with anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 on sale days. Those who don’t mind unboxed deals (open retail box) can get these cheaper than MRP on Headphonezone at a special rate.

Those who like this design but don’t want to spend more than Rs 4,000 for it, are in luck with OnePlus Wireless Bullets (see review) that offers good balanced sound, provided of course, you can get your hands on it in the online sales.

