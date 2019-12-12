Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube's updated harassment policies to tackle hate speech, veiled threats, repeat offenders, more

YouTube takes a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload.


tech2 News StaffDec 12, 2019 08:36:24 IST

YouTube is taking another step to curb hateful and violent speech on its site.

The video streaming company said it will now take down videos that lob insults at people based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation or other “protected attributes.” The Google-owned company will also prohibit veiled threats of violence, taking a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload.

YouTube has been slapped with criticism from politicians, viewers and video creators for the material it allows on — and bans from — the site. The site has been accused of allowing and fostering hate speech and extremism and creating spaces for harassment to linger online, along with other digital sites that allow people to upload their own material, such as Facebook and Twitter.

YouTubes updated harassment policies to tackle hate speech, veiled threats, repeat offenders, more

YouTube takes a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload. Image: Getty

YouTube has been reviewing its policies and guidelines for about two years, Matt Halprin, the company’s vice president of trust and safety, said in an interview. He said the company tries to find a balance between allowing freedom of expression and keeping hateful speech to a minimum .

YouTube has long prohibited outright threats of violence. In June, it updated its hate speech policies to ban videos with white supremacist and Neo-Nazi viewpoints.

But the company also received significant pushback that month after it allowed a video to remain on the site from conservative commentator Steven Crowder. In the video, Crowder used homophobic slurs aimed at Vox reporter Carlos Maza.

Maza publicly criticized YouTube for its decision — but the company said it didn’t violate any anti-harassment policies.

That will change today.

YouTube confirmed that Crowder’s videos about Maza now violate its new policies and will be removed.

YouTube also announced it would take action against channels that have been found to repeatedly harass people in videos. In many cases, it will “demonetize” the channel, YouTube said, by turning off any ad revenue those videos would normally generate for their creators.

YouTube said in its blog, "we're tightening our policies for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) to get even tougher on those who engage in harassing behavior and to ensure we reward only trusted creators. Channels that repeatedly brush up against our harassment policy will be suspended from YPP, eliminating their ability to make money on YouTube. We may also remove content from channels if they repeatedly harass someone. If this behavior continues, we’ll take more severe action including issuing strikes or terminating a channel altogether."

YouTube already demonetized Crowder’s channel.

(Also read: YouTube announces 70 percent decline in watch time of 'borderline content' by non-subscribers in US)

The new anti-harassment and violence policies also apply to public officials, though videos will still remain on the site if they are parts of news stories, documentaries or other educational material.

YouTube is also rolling out a comment review tool to video owners that will, by default, hold back comments the company’s algorithms have flagged as potentially inappropriate until creators have reviewed them. Video creators can turn off that setting if they want.

Also, the platform says that policy updates also apply to comments. This means, any comments that violate its policy will be removed. YouTube says that it has removed over 16 million comments in the third quarter of this year, specifically due to harassment.

With inputs from The Associated Press. 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

YouTube

YouTube announces 70 percent decline in watch time of 'borderline content' by non-subscribers in US

Dec 04, 2019
YouTube announces 70 percent decline in watch time of 'borderline content' by non-subscribers in US
YouTube Rewind 2019: Could this possibly replace last year's rewind as the most disliked video?

YouTube

YouTube Rewind 2019: Could this possibly replace last year's rewind as the most disliked video?

Dec 06, 2019
Dhanush, Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby becomes India's most trending YouTube video of 2019

Buzz Patrol

Dhanush, Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby becomes India's most trending YouTube video of 2019

Dec 08, 2019
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mo Farah announces return to 10,000m race, will aim for fifth gold medal at showpiece event

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mo Farah announces return to 10,000m race, will aim for fifth gold medal at showpiece event

Nov 29, 2019
Inside Abish Mathew's mind: Comedian reflects on early days of Indian standup, discovering his voice

Inside Abish Mathew's mind: Comedian reflects on early days of Indian standup, discovering his voice

Dec 06, 2019
Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others congratulate Sundar Pichai on becoming Alphabet CEO

NewsTracker

Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others congratulate Sundar Pichai on becoming Alphabet CEO

Dec 04, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019