tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, YouTube promised to remove disturbing or harmful recommendations and comments from videos for and featuring kids. This action was taken not proactively, but only after enough social media outrage prompted action. As it turns out, even after six months, disturbing comments are still showing up where they shouldn't.

CNET made a list of such videos and sent it to YouTube. According to CNET's report, comments on at least half the videos were disabled soon after.

As per the report, YouTube has said that it has "suspended comments on hundreds of millions of videos featuring minors in risky situations". The spokesperson further added that YouTube has even implemented a classifier that helps them remove "two times the number of violative comments."

The YouTube spokesperson has reportedly promised that YouTube will continue to disable comments on more videos and will work on improving the classifiers.

Recently, there have been some deeply concerning incidents regarding child safety on YouTube. Nothing is more important to us than ensuring the safety of young people on the platform. More on the steps we're taking to better protect children & families: https://t.co/5ZYaMrMpsI — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 28, 2019

YouTube Kids, a version of YouTube that's supposedly designed as a safe platform for kids is anything but. Parents have noted that kids are even being introduced to concepts like suicide via the platform.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.