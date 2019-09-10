Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube is still not doing enough to remove harmful comments from videos for kids: Report

YouTube had promised to remove all predatory and harmful comments on content for kids.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 16:12:17 IST

Earlier this year, YouTube promised to remove disturbing or harmful recommendations and comments from videos for and featuring kids. This action was taken not proactively, but only after enough social media outrage prompted action. As it turns out, even after six months, disturbing comments are still showing up where they shouldn't.

CNET made a list of such videos and sent it to YouTube. According to CNET's report, comments on at least half the videos were disabled soon after.

As per the report, YouTube has said that it has "suspended comments on hundreds of millions of videos featuring minors in risky situations". The spokesperson further added that YouTube has even implemented a classifier that helps them remove "two times the number of violative comments."

YouTube is still not doing enough to remove harmful comments from videos for kids: Report

YouTube spokesperson has reportedly said that they have "suspended comments on hundreds of millions of videos featuring minors in risky situations". Representative Image.

The YouTube spokesperson has reportedly promised that YouTube will continue to disable comments on more videos and will work on improving the classifiers.

YouTube Kids, a version of YouTube that's supposedly designed as a safe platform for kids is anything but. Parents have noted that kids are even being introduced to concepts like suicide via the platform.

