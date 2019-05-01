tech2 News Staff

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki found that the app and site “doesn’t seem to reflect what people are watching on the platform.” And so, she has announced that YouTube will make sure that half of the videos listed under the platform's 'Trending tab' come from YouTubers.

Wojcicki announced this in a creators blog she posted on Tuesday. She noticed that “too many of the same creators show up time and time again” on the tab when it is actually meant to show videos that would be interesting and safe to a wide swathe of viewers.

Therefore, she announced that in order to better showcase creators on the platform and especially the tab, at least half the videos in Trending will come from original content creators on YouTube. YouTube is already working on bringing this change, and further changes will take place “going forward”. Music and traditional media will apparently populate the rest of the feed.

Interestingly though, right after the Notre Dame fact-check goof up, and the New Zealand mosque shooting videos on the platform, Wojcicki says "we’re especially careful about the safety of these videos and we ensure they don’t contain profanity or mature content. Eligible videos are then ranked based on a calculation of their “temperature”—how quickly that video is generating views." She also added, that last month, "we (YouTube) took unprecedented action in the wake of the Christchurch tragedy. Our teams immediately sprung into action to remove the violative content."

In addition to that, the YouTube CEO also announced that the Internet giant will add more detail to their policies so that creators can make the best decisions on their content. She writes, "we’ll continue to focus on increasing the accuracy of the classifiers representing the advertising-friendly guidelines, something we know is important for all creators. Since January, we’ve already improved the precision of the classifier by 25%."

