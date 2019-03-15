Friday, March 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube scramble to take down New Zealand mass-shooting video

Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.

The Associated Press Mar 15, 2019 19:27:14 IST

Internet companies say they’re working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said on 15 March it took down a live stream of the shootings and removed the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. Image: AP

Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. Image: AP

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is “also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.

 

