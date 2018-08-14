Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 15:07 IST

YouTube to offer cash to top creators if they use and promote new features

YouTube really wants to prove to its creators that it’s more than just an advertising business.

Do you remember that earlier this year when YouTube announced paid memberships, paid chats and new ad alternative programs that were aimed at helping diversify revenue to keep up with major competitors? We don’t know what happened to that, but YouTube really wants to prove to its top content creators that it’s more than just an advertising business.

YouTube will offer cash if creators promote new features. Image: Tech2

YouTube will offer cash if creators promote new features. Image: Tech2

According to a report by Bloomberg, YouTube is now paying its 'talent' loads of 'cash' to use and promote these new features we weren’t sure about. People familiar with these deals informed Bloomberg that the ‘cash’ ranges from “tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” and they have also denied being identified for discussing these terms which aren’t public yet.

Why is YouTube doing this?

YouTubers who have large followings on the platform complain that it does not offer ways to make money besides advertisements that run before, in between their videos. Now we also know that YouTube has been trying to shield advertisers from controversial content. This move which is meant for good, ends up hurting the YouTubers in terms of sales.

This is why YouTube desperately wants to convince its top creators or ‘stars’ that the platform will help them make money, and hence prove that it has more than just an advertising-driven revenue model.

YouTube’s competitor Instagram has taken this dissatisfaction amongst creators to its benefit, and has approached popular YouTubers to test out its video features on IGTV, and offered them a platform where money can be made.

Further, Amazon’s platforms Twitch and Patreon do not make creators depend on ads for revenue. They are membership-based platforms. They provide business tools to creators so that they can run a subscription content service.

Popular video blogger and filmmaker Casy Neistat said in an interview with The Verge earlier this year in March that “if YouTube’s not scared of Twitch, they should be now.”

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Tech firms

Lawmakers demand tech firms do more to stop foreign influence in US politics

Aug 02, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon unveil picture-in-picture mode for its app on Android

Aug 03, 2018

YouTube

YouTube to replace Facebook at second position among top websites in the US

Aug 09, 2018

YouTube

YouTube renames its Reels feature as Stories to replicate Instagram and Facebook

Aug 02, 2018

YouTube

Youtube adds support for vertical videos and odd aspect ratios to its web player

Jul 31, 2018

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to get SD card support, quality selection option, and more

Aug 02, 2018

science

Space Force

NASA administrator to support Trump's 'Space Force', if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018