Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 22 June, 2018 12:02 IST

YouTube offers creators memberships and merchandise sales as ad alternatives

YouTube memberships and merchandise sales will give creators more control over their businesses.

YouTube said on 21 June that video uploaders with more than 100,000 followers could start paid fan clubs on the service, one of several new features aimed at helping itself and its users diversify revenue after a turbulent year.

The unit of Alphabet's Google said it was investing in reducing reliance on advertisers, who deliver billions of dollars in revenue annually but increasingly do not want to be associated with some content, such as racy music videos and roguish stunts.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Some video makers saw earnings fall last year when YouTube placated advertisers by restricting where commercials appear. New tools such as memberships and expanded merchandise sales should give video producers more control over their businesses, said Rohit Dhawan, senior director of product management at YouTube.

Dhawan declined to quantify the investment into what YouTube calls “alternative monetization.” But he said that YouTube is keeping $1.50 each month out of every $5 membership to justify resources involved.

Alternative monetization is a major topic for YouTube staff as they interact with video creators this week at VidCon, an industry convention in Anaheim, Calif. Facebook also expanded revenue options for videomakers this week.

YouTube’s goal is to develop a suite of software for creators to manage fan relationships and envisioned tools, such as a way to send personalized “happy birthday” videos to members, requires large teams, Dhawan said.

“The number of engineers we have working on this is not because we think there’s something there,” he said. “We know there’s something here.”

Amy Shira Teitel, who posts science videos on YouTube, said she has gained 103 subscribers since starting to test memberships in September.

The extra $300 a month has let her expand research, including visiting archives in Washington, D.C. In exchange, she holds members-only conversations online about her forthcoming book.

Viewers “know I’m spread pretty thin, and they know if they help me make my work possible, it won’t go away,” Teitel said.

Videomakers choose the name of their membership club and the perks offered, all subject to approval by YouTube staff. Members can report creators that fail to deliver on benefits, such as T-shirts or shout-outs.

YouTube also said creators can customise merchandise on design service Teespring and sell it in a new section underneath their videos. Teespring is lowering fees as part of the deal, to provide creators an extra $1 in profit per item through 2019 and to pay YouTube a small commission, Dhawan said.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

Instagram TV

Instagram launches IGTV for long videos, intensifying competition for YouTube

Jun 21, 2018

Immigration

Tech CEOs voice their anger towards Donald Trump's border separation policy

Jun 20, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Anonymity for rape victims: Law must strike delicate balance on holding internet intermediaries liable

Jun 09, 2018

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

newstracker

Facebook updates its ads policy to prohibit gun ads for underage users

Jun 17, 2018

Facebook

Facebook’s new feature allows brands to find and make deals with content creators

Jun 20, 2018

science

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018

Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018