YouTube Music rolls out overhauled version of Spotify-like personalised playlists

YouTube Music's Discover Music playlist will be updated with 50 tracks every week on Wednesday.


tech2 News StaffDec 18, 2019 12:40:36 IST

It has been a while since YouTube Music debuted and surprisingly, the company is now rolling out its first personalised playlists. Not one, but Youtube has announced that it will be rolling out three personalised playlists for its subscribers, starting today.

These three playlists include Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix. The Discover Mix will be updated with 50 tracks on Wednesday every week . These tracks will include songs from your most heard artists and some undiscovered lesser known artists.

YouTube Music rolls out overhauled version of Spotify-like personalised playlists

YouTube Music was just recently launched in India. Image: Tech2

The New Releases Mix, as its name itself suggests, it will give recent songs from your favourite artists. Since, songs are mostly dropped on Friday so this playlist will also see a huge update on Fridays, every week. Other tracks will be added in this playlist all throughout the entire week.

YouTube Music's newly introduced playlists. Image: YouTube.

YouTube Music's newly introduced playlists. Image: YouTube.

The third playlist introduced is called YouTube Mix. This playlist will have all your favourite songs and artists. Some songs from new artists will also be there in this mix but they will be added based on your favourite music.

YouTube Music's rival Spotify also have a playlist, Discover Weekly, that is updated weekly with new tracks every Monday. It is just that Youtube's Discover Mix has 50 tracks while Spotify just has 30 songs on that playlist. Spotify's Radar Release playlist also resembles YouTube Music's New Release Mix. Both of them are refreshed on Fridays whenever a new song drops. Other than that, both are updated with recent tracks throughout the week.

YouTube needs to step up its game because all these updates are nothing that we haven't seen already!

