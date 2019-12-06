Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
YouTube Rewind 2019: Could this possibly replace last year's rewind as the most disliked video?

This year, YouTube started off its Rewind video, by admitting last year's blunder. Unfortunately, it hasn't made things any better.


Nandini YadavDec 06, 2019 17:47:30 IST

I can't believe it has gotten worse!

Last year, YouTube faced a lot of flak for its Rewind video of the year, and it quickly turned into the most disliked video of the platform. At the time of writing the story, Rewind 2018 had 17 million dislikes.

This year, YouTube started off its Rewind video, by admitting last year's blunder. Unfortunately, it hasn't made things any better. If you thought YouTube would have learnt from its mistakes, sorry you have been proven wrong!

Rewind 2019 has gotten worse, and 2.2 million people who have disliked the video (at the time of writing the story, as opposed to 1.1 million likes) already, agree with me. For reference take a look at YouTube Rewind videos from 2014, 2015, 2016 to get an idea of how these videos were eagerly awaited at this time of the year, and how they defined the cultural highlights of the year in online video. The 2019 video seemed completely bland in comparison. Last year's video does not seem that bad in comparison now.

Image: YouTube

This year's Rewind video, which is called 'For The Record', lacks any story or narration and is pretty much a listicle of videos put together. It is just a few brief, epileptic clips from each of the videos spliced together with some music. That's the amount of effort YouTube put in its year-in-review. And for the record, I think I snoozed a bit through the video.

Twitter today is flooded with flak for the Rewind 2019:

One of the users has rightly pointed out, that this year's Rewind is more of a throwback on the YouTubers than the platform and its users itself.

And some more very apt remarks on the Rewind 2019.

Besides the Rewind video, YouTube has also created 'Snapshots' of how the platform was used in each country. This is a dedicated web page and unlike Rewind 2019, it's quite cool and creative.

Per the Snapshots, in India, dance choreography videos were a great hit. And not just in the country but globally as well. YouTube says that four separate dance videos set to Batla House’s song “O Saki Saki,” were among the Top 10 Music Videos in India in 2019. The video by Team Naach Choreography, however, was most popular and even became the no 2 choreography video globally.

The Coca Cola song, which is a remake of an old Punjabi song, was the fourth most viewed music video in India. The video currently has over 400 million views.

The most iconic moment also happened for YouTube this year, and Bollywood and India have a big role in it. After a transcontinental tug of war for subscriber supremacy between T-Series and YouTube creator PewDiePie, the crown for the first channel to cross 100 million subs went to T-Series. They also dominated the music scene within India, registering five of the Top 10 Music Videos of the year.

Stand-up comedy also defined the viewing patterns of people in India, particularly for lawyer-turned-standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bass. In April this year, he posted his first video to YouTube, a recording of his 12-minute act. The video exploded in popularity, receiving over 25 million views and becoming the sixth most liked video in India.

Gully Boy-inspired rap also became very popular in India in 2019. The movie's title rap received more than 190 million views on YouTube and became the 13th most viewed music video in India.

Role sketch comedy also picked popularity in India in 2019. In 2018, Bhuvan Bam (aka BB Ki Vines), along with Amit Bhadana, became the first two standalone Indian creators to surpass 10 million subscribers, demonstrating the increasingly prominent role sketch comedy plays on YouTube in India.

And what's India without cricket? The heroics of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in India vs Australia match in January received more than 33 million views and became the country’s no 10 Top Trending Video.

