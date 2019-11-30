Saturday, November 30, 2019Back to
Spotify offering 12 months of Premium subscription for Rs 699 until 31 December

The offer is only applicable for individual Spotify Premium accounts and not on the Family plan.


tech2 News StaffNov 30, 2019 14:12:00 IST

Music streaming service Spotify is running a time-limited offer for its Premium subscription. It’s offering a year’s subscription at Rs 699 which is half the standard price. The discount will be active until 31 December 2019.

Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify. Image: Reuters

Spotify has listed the offer on its website. This offer only stands for a 12-month subscription and not on a monthly basis. Spotify clarified that the discount isn’t available for Premium Family users or people who have registered to the service via third-party services.

The company offers its Premium service for Rs 119 per month in India that sums up to Rs 1,189 annually. Users can avail three months of a free trial before getting a subscription. In the current deal, users can get a year’s subscription for only Rs 699.

Spotify Premium 50 percent discount for individuals. Image: Spotify

If you’re already subscribed with the Premium plan, your regular monthly fees will be resumed and charged once the annual plan is over. For those who weren’t subscribers, their accounts will go back to being free accounts.

Spotify had introduced its Family subscription plan in India last month that was priced at Rs 179 per month. The subscription allows access to the premium version of the music streaming app and the plan accounts for up to six people. Each member can use the account individually, and the master account holder will be billed at the end of each month.

