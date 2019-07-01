Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

YouTube Music now allows to download upto 500 songs in offline playlist

The smart download will include songs the liked songs, favourite playlists, and other frequented albums based on the user's history.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 13:26:20 IST

In May this year, YouTube gave a new feature in its YouTube Music app where the feature of local file playback was added. The app would automatically save a few songs based on the music the user listens to and at what rate. These songs were found under the name of "Offline mixtapes". Now according to 9to5google, with the new feature, "smart download" users can save 100 to 500 songs on their device.

The "Offline mixtape" saves a lot of effort since the premium users do not have to curate a playlist for themselves manually. Now the Google-owned video streaming platform is making it easier for these users to find more and more songs in this playlist.

YouTube Music now allows to download upto 500 songs in offline playlist

YouTube Music has a different logo.

Under the section of "Library and downloads", the "Offline mixtape" option is replaced by "Number of songs" where users can choose the number of songs from 100 to 500 based on how many songs they want to be saved in the offline playlist, with the help of a slider. YouTube Music will download user's liked songs, favourite playlists, and other frequented albums.

Image: 9to5Google

Image: 9to5Google

The option of the offline mixtape has not fully vanished from the platform as users can still access those top 100 songs saved by smart download under "Your mixtape” in the Home>Library feed.

With this new feature of "smart download", Youtube is giving more control to the users as they can decide how many songs will stay on their offline playlist. But the question still remains who downloads more than 100 songs on their device these days where everyone has unlimited data access and limited data storage, but as always exceptions are always there and this feature is clearly going to help them.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

YouTube

YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app

Jun 20, 2019
YouTube executives debating over moving all children's content to YouTube Kids app
YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

YouTube

YouTube introduces changes to recommended videos for an improved viewing experience

Jun 27, 2019
Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Youtube

Youtube investigation in late stage, might face fine for improper data collection

Jun 20, 2019
Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Jun 26, 2019
Researchers re-create frozen bubble to explain ice bubble magic video on YouTube

Ice Bubbles

Researchers re-create frozen bubble to explain ice bubble magic video on YouTube

Jun 24, 2019
Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

NewsTracker

Blogger, journalist known for criticising Pakistan military, ISI hacked to death in Islamabad; #Justice4MuhammadBilalKhan trends on Twitter

Jun 17, 2019

science

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019