tech2 News Staff

In May this year, YouTube gave a new feature in its YouTube Music app where the feature of local file playback was added. The app would automatically save a few songs based on the music the user listens to and at what rate. These songs were found under the name of "Offline mixtapes". Now according to 9to5google, with the new feature, "smart download" users can save 100 to 500 songs on their device.

The "Offline mixtape" saves a lot of effort since the premium users do not have to curate a playlist for themselves manually. Now the Google-owned video streaming platform is making it easier for these users to find more and more songs in this playlist.

Under the section of "Library and downloads", the "Offline mixtape" option is replaced by "Number of songs" where users can choose the number of songs from 100 to 500 based on how many songs they want to be saved in the offline playlist, with the help of a slider. YouTube Music will download user's liked songs, favourite playlists, and other frequented albums.

The option of the offline mixtape has not fully vanished from the platform as users can still access those top 100 songs saved by smart download under "Your mixtape” in the Home>Library feed.

With this new feature of "smart download", Youtube is giving more control to the users as they can decide how many songs will stay on their offline playlist. But the question still remains who downloads more than 100 songs on their device these days where everyone has unlimited data access and limited data storage, but as always exceptions are always there and this feature is clearly going to help them.