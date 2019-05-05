tech2 News Staff

Google has two major music streaming services running under its belt which is YouTube Music and Google Play Music. While the latter has had the ability to play local music stored, the former, which is also a recent introduction in India, on the other hand, did not have this feature.

Now it appears, as per a report by 9to5Google, this feature has been spotted on the YouTube Music app for Android and is now rolling out for the wider audience. When you have updated the app you will be prompted to open the Library tab to “Allow YouTube Music to access and play music files.”

When the permission is granted Playlists, Albums, Songs, and Artists will gain a new “Device files” tab to accompany “YT Music.” There is, however, a reminder which states that "These songs can be played on their own, but they can’t be added to queues or playlists with songs from YouTube Music. They also can’t be cast to another device.

The songs that are played locally have a different UI wherein the regular like/dislike buttons are removed. YT Music can play a wide variety of music formats and the list of local songs keeps getting populated instantly. This feature has till now not been spotted on iOS.

