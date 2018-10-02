Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 14:18 IST

You can unlock 4K/60fps video recording on the Exynos-version of Galaxy S8, Note 8

The Snapdragon 835 SoC on the Note 8 and S8 did not have the capability to record 4K video at 60 fps.

Quite a few devices nowadays have got the capability of recording 4K videos. However, it would seem that only a handful can actually record 4K video at 60 fps. This capability was introduced in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which happened to be present on nearly all the Android flagships this year. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and the XR also support this feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

However, it would seem that this capability can now be extended over to the Exynos variants of Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 as well. It is well known that Samsung ships both its flagship S-series and Note-series smartphones with the latest Qualcomm SoC and with its own Exynos SoC.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC on the Note 8 and S8 did not have the capability to record 4K video at 60 fps. However, the Exynos 8895 SoC version of both the devices do in fact support this feature. Luckily, in India Samsung only sells the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Here's how to activate it as per the report.

  1. Download the rubberbigpepper.lg Camera APK and install it.
  2. Open the app > Tap on Settings > Tap on the last tab > Tap “Edit Camera Script”
  3. Paste the following code

preview-size=%pref_width%x%pref_height%
video-size=%video_width%x%video_height%
camera-mode=1
cam_mode=1
cam-mode=1
video-hfr=60
preview-fps-range=60000,60000

After this click, the apply button and your phone should be able to record 4K @60 fps videos. Here we should tell you that Tech2 has not independently run this method, so you should proceed at your own risk.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

iPhone pre-order

Apple iPhone XS pre-orders go live on Airtel, Flipkart, arriving soon on Jio

Sep 21, 2018

iPhone XS sale

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max to go on sale from Rs 99,000 onwards at 6 pm today

Sep 28, 2018

Apple iPhone XS

Airtel to start doorstep delivery of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max from 28 September

Sep 24, 2018

iPhone XS

Android vs iOS: 10 things that the OnePlus 6 can do but the new iPhone XS can't

Sep 20, 2018

iPhone XS

Apple is raising its profit margins by charging a premium for storage: Report

Sep 25, 2018

iPhone XS teardown

iPhone XS and XS Max teardown reveals new battery shape and larger camera sensor

Sep 23, 2018

science

Weather Forecasting

Sky’s the limit: Could Skymet soon become India’s go-to monsoon forecaster?

Oct 02, 2018

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018