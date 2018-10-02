Quite a few devices nowadays have got the capability of recording 4K videos. However, it would seem that only a handful can actually record 4K video at 60 fps. This capability was introduced in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, which happened to be present on nearly all the Android flagships this year. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and the XR also support this feature.

However, it would seem that this capability can now be extended over to the Exynos variants of Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 as well. It is well known that Samsung ships both its flagship S-series and Note-series smartphones with the latest Qualcomm SoC and with its own Exynos SoC.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC on the Note 8 and S8 did not have the capability to record 4K video at 60 fps. However, the Exynos 8895 SoC version of both the devices do in fact support this feature. Luckily, in India Samsung only sells the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Here's how to activate it as per the report.

Download the rubberbigpepper.lg Camera APK and install it. Open the app > Tap on Settings > Tap on the last tab > Tap “Edit Camera Script” Paste the following code

preview-size=%pref_width%x%pref_height%

video-size=%video_width%x%video_height%

camera-mode=1

cam_mode=1

cam-mode=1

video-hfr=60

preview-fps-range=60000,60000

After this click, the apply button and your phone should be able to record 4K @60 fps videos. Here we should tell you that Tech2 has not independently run this method, so you should proceed at your own risk.