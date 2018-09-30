Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 September, 2018 11:54 IST

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max users complain of an annoying issue while charging

Apple is yet to issue a statement regarding the problem, but may soon be forced into making one.

Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max have just recently begun selling and despite coming with a very heavy price tag, a number of people are beginning to report a peculiar issue while charging the two phones.

As per a discussion thread on Apple's support page, as many as 108 users so far, have come forward and stated that their phones do not automatically start charging when the Lightning cable is connected. Users either need to tap and wake the display for the charging to begin or in some cases, unplug the cable and plug it back it to start charging.

The Apple iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

The Apple iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

A YouTube channel named Unbox Therapy also carried out a test on video showing multiple iPhone XS and XS Max units suffering from the problem. While some might claim that it is a software issue which can be easily rectified with a small update, the issue does not seem to affect any other model other than the XS and XS Max.

Apple is yet to issue a statement, but with the sheer number of complaints picking up pace, the trillion-dollar tech giant may be forced to issue one, since the iPhone XS and XS Max are the company's flagship offerings.

Users facing the problem are also waging war against Apple on Twitter with #chargegate quickly becoming a popular hashtag.

