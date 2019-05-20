Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, Redmi K20 to be launched on May 28 in China

Redmi K20 will sport Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48 MP main sensor, triple-camera setup.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 17:55:01 IST

Xiaomi officially announces the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Redmi K20 on 28 May in Beijing. After announcing the arrival of Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone, the brand’s General Manager Lu Weibing released a short video of the device's slow-motion capabilities on Weibo.

Redmi K20 will also come with a capability of capturing slow-mo videos at 960 fps. Earlier there were more leaks that swirled regarding this device. Back in last month, the brand also teased a video where a flagship smartphone flaunted a pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomis upcoming flagship, Redmi K20 to be launched on May 28 in China

Image: Redmi/Weibo

One leaked photo showed that the Redmi K20 will be coming with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48 MP main sensor, triple-camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and 6.39-inch AMOLED display. These are all the specs that have been till now associated with the flagship Redmi device.

At Google I/O 2019, the company revealed that 21 devices from 13 smartphone makers will be getting the Android Q beta program. Two of those devices will be the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has said on his official Weibo account that the Redmi flagship will also be part of this beta program.

