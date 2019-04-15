tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 series may have been a hit among budget phone users, but the company's not stopping there.

The company has just posted a teaser via its official Twitter account, announcing the launch of a new smartphone with a 32 MP selfie camera on 24 April.

Xiaomi hasn't explicitly revealed the name of the phone in question here, but given the fact that the company's selfie-focussed range has been its Y-Series, we're quite certain that its the Redmi Y3 which is launching on 24 April.

Incidentally, a dedicated product page for the phone has also just gone live on Amazon India, which suggests that the phone will be an Amazon exclusive once it goes on sale.

Y just selfies, Y not #32MPSuperSelfies? Revealing on the 24-04-2019😎 RT with #32MPSuperSelfies to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/jxZQXtfj8F — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 15, 2019

The Amazon listing also throws some light on the highlighting features of the phone. The Redmi Y3 will feature a display with a U-shaped notch which houses the 32 MP selfie shooter.

The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, a Full HD+ display and run on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

In a previous tweet, the company also teased that the Redmi Y3 will pack a large battery. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but given the fact that the Redmi Y2 (review) packed a 4,000 mAh battery, we could see a repeat of that.

To top it all off, Xiaomi is also touting the possible addition of a P2i-rated water and dust-resistance coating on the phone, something we also saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review).

