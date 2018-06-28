Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 June, 2018 16:02 IST

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

The Redmi Note 5 series has gained massive popularity and from Mi fans in the Indian market.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on 28 June said its Redmi Note 5 series has crossed 5 million sales in India within 4 months.

"'Redmi Note 5' and 'Redmi Note 5 Pro', including all variants for both smartphones, have gained massive popularity and received huge love from Mi fans," the company said in a statement.

The distinguishing feature that looks a lot similar to the camera on the Apple iPhone X. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The distinguishing feature that looks a lot similar to the camera on the Apple iPhone X. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Redmi Note 5 series, that came with two devices Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, was launched in February this year.

Redmi Note 5 is priced for at Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant.

The device comes with 18:9 Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with a 12 MP rear camera and an LED selfie-light for low-lighting conditions.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM option.

The handset features an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners, dual rear-camera system (12 MP+5 MP), 20 MP selfie shooter, face unlock option and Snapdragon 636 processor.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 ROM enables 1080p video recording at 60 fps

Jun 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Global beta now available for Redmi Note 5, Pro and Mi Mix 2

Jun 15, 2018

Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 'Flame Red' colour variant launched in China

Jun 26, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notch and Snapdragon 625 launched in China at CNY 999

Jun 25, 2018

Redmi Note

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will get Android Oreo and MIUI 9.5 on 29 June

Jun 26, 2018

newstracker

Oppo Realme 1 Moonlight Silver variant with 4 GB RAM goes on sale today at Rs 10,990

Jun 18, 2018

science

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018

'Oumuamua

Astronomers classify the mysterious interstellar object ‘Oumuamua as a comet

Jun 28, 2018

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018