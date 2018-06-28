Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on 28 June said its Redmi Note 5 series has crossed 5 million sales in India within 4 months.

"'Redmi Note 5' and 'Redmi Note 5 Pro', including all variants for both smartphones, have gained massive popularity and received huge love from Mi fans," the company said in a statement.

The Redmi Note 5 series, that came with two devices Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, was launched in February this year.

Redmi Note 5 is priced for at Rs 9,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant.

The device comes with 18:9 Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with a 12 MP rear camera and an LED selfie-light for low-lighting conditions.

Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM option.

The handset features an 18:9 full HD+ display with rounded corners, dual rear-camera system (12 MP+5 MP), 20 MP selfie shooter, face unlock option and Snapdragon 636 processor.