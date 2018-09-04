Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 13:45 IST

Xiaomi's president gives us the first look at Mi Mix 3 enabled with 5G network

Lin Bin also posted an image with a caption which suggests that the phone might launch in October.

Xiaomi's president Lin Bin has recently posted an image which showed-off the upcoming Mi Mix 3's unique design. Now a new image of the phone with 5G status in the network bar has been shared.

This photo which surfaced on Weibo has led us to speculate that the Mi Mix 3 will most likely be coming with 5G enabled network.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

According to GSM Arena, it looks like the phone might be held in front of the 5G testing station.

Lin Bin also posted an image with a caption on Weibo which suggests that the phone might launch in October.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Weibo

The same photo was tweeted out by Xiaomi's product management director Donovan Sung on Twitter, who stated that the official roll-out of 5G will take place next year.

Earlier leaks have given us a fair idea of how the phone might look. The phone is said to arrive notch-free with extremely thin bezels and most importantly a pop-up selfie camera which seems to have become a trend now and was also seen on the Oppo Find X and the Vivo NEX.

