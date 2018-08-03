Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
03 August, 2018

Leak reveals bezel-less Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launch set for 15 September

The leaked teaser image reveals the launch date along with bottom end of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

While it may appear that Xiaomi has given up on going bezel-less and notch-less after launching Mi 8 flagship, a new teaser leaked out thanks to AndroidPure, tells us that it's still pursuing its fullscreen dream.

A new leak showcases what appears to be a teaser for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 smartphone. The teaser showcases a bezel-less design, but more importantly showcases one new design feature that has been a staple with the earlier devices.

The display on the Mi Mix 2 launched last year. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

The image showcases the bottom end of the display with no visible chin. The chin which was pretty minimal at the launch of the first Mi Mix concept smartphone, is now quite chubby by today's standards, considering devices like Vivo's Nex S and Oppo's Find X have been announced and are currently on sale in some markets.

The leaked image showcases the bottom end of the device with the display revealing the usual Mi Home and Camera shortcuts at both the corners. The text below the smartphone hints at a launch set for 15 September so if the image does turn out to be genuine, it will surely clash with Apple's annual iPhone launch that usually takes place around the same time.

The leaked teaser of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Image: Android Pure

It would indeed be interesting to see how Xiaomi takes the Mi Mix series forward. After taking the crown for being the first production smartphone with an almost bezel-less design, that victory seems to have faded away after Vivo and Oppo showcased their respective flagships a few months ago.

As per a recent leak, Xiaomi is said to have included a pop-up camera, similar to Vivo's approach to a bezel-less design with the Nex S. The smartphone in the new leaked teaser is quite different from the bezel-less device showcased in the earlier live image with an ultra-thin frame.

Indeed, this could be a fake render, as it does not come from an official Xiaomi channel, so do take the above information with a pinch of salt.

